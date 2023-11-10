Are you not sure what happened in the post-credits scenes of The Marvels? Don’t worry, we will explain it to you simply.

It’s time to give an explanation to the post-credits scenes of The Marvels. (We warn of spoilers in the following text, in case you have not seen the film in the cinema yet) The Marvel Cinematic Universe has once again surprised its fans with two post-credit sequences in its latest film. Two scenes that leave intriguing clues about the future of the superhero universe.

These sequences, which have generated a stir among fans of the genre, offer revealing glimpses that leave the door open to new plots and the introduction of iconic characters. So let’s explain them! Of course, we have to make it clear that of the from the post-credits scenes of The Marvels that’s in the movie… The first one takes place just before the credits and the other one in the middle!

This is the first post-credits scene

The first of the post-credits scenes of The Marvels immerses us in the life of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who returns home and meets the young Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). A seemingly chance encounter reveals a crucial plot twist. Apparently, Kamala Khan is bringing together young superheroes, a clear sign that the Young Avengers could be in the process of being formed in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

The moment in this first of the post-credits scenes of The Marvels not only presents the first meeting between two characters very beloved by fans, but also signals the rise of a new generation of heroes. The selection of Kamala Khan as the potential leader of the Young Avengers not only highlights the diversity in superhero representation. At the same time, it establishes a bridge between the generations of the MCU. Of course, this looks very good. Things as they are.

Explanation of the second post-credits scene

The second of the post-credits scenes of The Marvels takes viewers on an even more fascinating journey. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) awakens in an alternate universe to that of the Sacred Timeline. This parallel world features a living version of her mother, Maria Rambeau. A character who in the main universe succumbed to cancer.

Marvel Studios

The revelation that Maria Rambeau is Binary in the post-credits scenes of The Marvels and in this alternate universe it adds emotional layers to the story. It shows us a different destiny for this important character in the life of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). However, the surprise does not end here. In the same scene, we meet Hank McCoy, the mutant known as Beast. It seems that they are all in the laboratories of the X-Men lair.

This masterful nod to the Cinematic Universe suggests the big next step that Kevin Feige has prepared. Nothing more and nothing less than the inclusion of mutants in future films and series. The presence of Beast in the post-credits scenes of The Marvels and in the X-Men laboratories not only excites comic book readers. It also raises intriguing questions about how the mutants will be integrated into the MCU. Of course this is the prelude to a new era of mutant stories.

Conclusions on the post-credits scenes of The Marvels

Ultimately, the post-credits scenes from The Marvels They not only satisfy viewers’ thirst to discover what the future of the MCU holds. At the same time, these sequences raise exciting expectations and theories. The careful construction of every detail and the connection between the characters makes it clear that Marvel Studios continues to have great mastery when it comes to creating complex and exciting stories.

With these post-credits scenes from The Marvels, The Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to continue expanding and surprising its audience eager for superheroic emotions. And… Damn! We can’t wait to continue seeing more of the X-Men in the UCM!