Suara.com – The government has given a signal to immediately implement a single salary for civil servants (PNS) after the ASN Law (UU) was passed. What is the single salary for civil servants and examples of calculations?

This single salary system scheme for civil servants will eliminate components related to existing allowances. Thus, civil servants will only receive a basic salary, but the amount is greater. The following is a complete description of the single salary for civil servants and an example of the calculation.

Regarding the basic principles of implementing the single salary recitation system for civil servants as determined by the Ministry of National Development Planning (PPN) or Bappenas.

This principle is equity theory, whether in the form of external equity or internal equity. This means that compensation for similar work in different organizations will no longer be compensated differently.

Even though this regulation has not yet been implemented, several parties have already made studies, especially regarding the calculation formula.

One of them is explained in a document contained on the official website of the West Sumatra Provincial Government entitled “Single Salary Discourse for Civil Servants.” In the book it is said that civil servants will only receive a basic salary, but the amount is more.

With the implementation of the latest scheme, child and wife allowances, rice allowances and other allowances have all been included in one component of the basic salary. Specifically for position allowances and functional allowances, they will still be regulated separately.

However, regarding the salary component, it will be calculated according to the workload, weight, position and performance achievements of civil servants. The salary calculation is closely related to performance assessment and employee welfare.

This means that the salary system for employees is adjusted to the risks of the work carried out, which will create a fair salary system.

It is known that the implementation of this single salary system is implemented because the range or difference in the basic salaries of civil servants between each group, the lowest to the highest, is not too far. Currently, the basic salary for civil servants is around IDR 1.5 million per month to IDR 4.5 million per month.

As a result of the difference in basic salary between each group, the difference is not that big, civil servants are considered not to be motivated to improve their performance so they can move up to the next group. In fact, if you look at the regulations in this document, the ideal salary range from lowest to highest is at least around ten times.

Apart from that, this document also states that in the single salary system, the total income of civil servants is applied from grade 1 to grade 17 and for a number of groups it is grouped from step one to step 10.

For example, for the highest class of civil servants who enter grade one step 10, the net salary received is a minimum of IDR 5.4 million. Meanwhile, civil servants who occupy grade 17 positions at the same stage will receive a maximum net salary of up to IDR 57.2 million.

“Each grade and step will increase the amount of salary based on the performance of a civil servant. So the salary system is no longer based on rank and class, but is based on the weight and grade of each civil servant,” the document states.

The following are details regarding the differences between the current civil servant salary system and a single salary based on existing regulations.

1. Rank System

Through the old rank system, to be able to determine the amount of salary, they are grouped starting from the lowest to the young apprentices using group I and room a.

Meanwhile, new ranks are divided into high leadership positions (JPT) IX to I, as well as administrative positions and functional positions ranging from 1 to 15.

2. Salary Index

With the change in the rank system, there is use of the civil servant salary index at the JPT level (Echelon II, Echelon I, and also Head of Institution/Agency/LPNK) with a salary range starting from 8,595 to 12,698.

Next, the table shows the salary index for civil servants at the Administrative Position (JA) and Functional Position (JF) levels with salary index sizes ranging from 1,000 to 7,162.

Through the salary index, it is known that the salary for JA-1, JF-1 is IDR 3.1 million with the highest salary for JA-15, JF-15 being IDR 22.2 million. Meanwhile, JPT-IX was the lowest at IDR 26.64 million and JPT-I IDR 39.36 million.

3. Performance Allowance

As specified, the amount of allowance for civil servant performance is 5% of the civil servant’s salary and applies the same in every central and regional agency. That way, the JF-1 salary is IDR 15 thousand with the highest being JA-15, JF-15 which is IDR 1.11 million. Meanwhile for JPT-IX the lowest is IDR 1.33 million and JPT-I is IDR 1.96 million.

4. Cost Allowance

Apart from regulating performance allowances, there are also additional cost allowances on the single salary scale. The amount will be calculated using the price index applicable to each region.

The amount of civil servant dearness allowance is said to be determined in line with the Presidential Regulation on Civil Servant Income

5. There is an Income Increase Index

Specifically for Administrative or Functional Positions, there is an income increase index. This right is a factor for increasing salary based on performance assessment on indicators P1-P10.

It is known that the increase in income from P1 to P2 to P4 for 1 year is performing well or very well. Then, salary increase from P4 to P5 to P7, namely for 2 years of Good or Very Good performance. Then increase in income from P7 to P8 to P10, namely for 3 years of Good or Very Good performance.

6. Total Income of Civil Servants with Single Salary

The document explaining single salary also states that the total salary received by civil servants is = Salary + Performance Allowance + Cost Allowance. Then, this income continues to rise along with the income increase index.

In this way, the total amount of JA-1, JF-1 reaches IDR 6,053,051 – IDR 7,245,551 with the highest being JA-15, JF-15, namely IDR 43,353,966 – IDR 51,895,048. Meanwhile, JPT-IX had the lowest income of IDR 52,024,759 and JPT-I of IDR 76,864,263.

That’s a complete description of the single salary for civil servants and an example of its calculation. Hope it is useful!

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari