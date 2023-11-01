The password is usually the fine line between having our information completely safe or being exposed to hackers, so we must take care of it and select it well.

In fact, it has always been recommended that passwords long, that combine numbers and letters, and even include the occasional symbol.

And the future indicates that many sites will accept emojis in their passwords, which not only opens up a wide range of possibilities to select one that is easier to remember, but also by making it more difficult for users. cybercriminals.

Because while emojis are great for sending text messages or for posting on social media, they can also safeguard our account.

And computers treat emojis like letters, numbers and punctuation marks, and that can give us many advantages.

“When intruders try to crack a password that contains letters, numbers and punctuation marks, there are less than a hundred variations for each symbol they need to choose,” says Kaspersky’s Stan Kaminsky.

“But there are more than 3,600 standardized emojis in Unicode, so adding one to your password forces hackers to use about 3,700 variants per symbol. So, in terms of complexity, a password made up of five different emoticons is equivalent to a normal nine-character password,” he explains. “While seven emojis are equivalent to a ‘normal’ 13-character strong password,” he adds.

Thus, There are many benefits of using some emoji in a passwordsince, for example, they are easier to memorize than a compendium of digits and letters.

On the other hand, hackers do not have the necessary tools to use emojis in brute force attacks.

But there are also negative aspects

Unfortunately, there are also some negative aspects to using emojis in passwords.

Not all services or applications will allow us to enter an emoji within the password. Emojis are also harder to enter if you’re trying to log in quickly. In addition, some emojis can give you away, especially those that you use a lot on social networks or in your conversations.

So where possible, put some emoji in the password, but also use numbers and characters.