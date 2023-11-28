That the Moon has ice in some of its areas is something that has been proven in the past, although it has only been seen in regions corresponding to its dark side. Furthermore, it has never been determined ice volume, nor the way in which these deposits are distributed. Scientists have not been sure about this and have left open the possibility that the presence of ice was anecdotal. However, the latest missions that are being carried out have the objective of finding whatever ice there is and, thus, being able to continue with the colonization process.

Where does the ice come from?

Professor Paul Hayne says in the column he published in Space that he and his team are currently investigating with the intention of discover the origin of ice. They want to know where the ice comes from to have more capacity to carry out the necessary research so that, in the future, the Moon can end up becoming a second home for humanity.

For now they have several theories that they are trying to confirm and test. One of them reveals that the ice may have been produced due to volcanic activity on the star. Another option is that the reason lies in the impact of the solar wind on the Moon. And, no less likely, he also adds that it is possible that the ice is produced due to the asteroid and comet impact on the surface.

An investigation in progress

As NASA missions and other space entities, such as India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, move forward, Hayne’s team study each of the possibilities. He states that the important thing is to concentrate on the analysis of the “chemical signature” left by all these phenomena. Sulfur, for example, is one of the components that can explain everything, as has been seen in different series on science. This element is very present in the trace left by volcanic activity and can be, due to its evaporation, a good explanation for the presence of ice. But, for now, he confuses them that the presence of ice is not greater, since it would be logical for it to be so.

The good news is that Hayne’s team, as well as others scientists at different universities, have access to the data that the vehicles of the missions that are working on the Moon are obtaining. This means being able to access the information and analysis performed by machines like the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter. They would need more access to the areas on the dark side of the Moon, for which future missions are expected to provide new information.

Fortunately, the goal of finding ice deposits on the Moon is very real and has become the priority of the different space agencies. So much so that, before the end of 2023, different ships and exploration vehicles are already going to be sent with this intention. The Artemis II mission is also being prepared for the end of next year 2024 and there are other missions, such as that of the Viper rover, that will be launched soon. With all this, seeing the effort that different organizations are going to put into the search for lunar ice, it is obvious that it is very likely that answers to this mystery will soon be found.

Achieving success in this objective is essential, since although is it possible to bring water to the moon, scientists consider it a process that is too expensive and not viable. If we want to colonize this new place to live in it, humanity needs to solve the mystery of the ice and be clear about the way in which it can access the deposits.