Palestinians carry a child who was found dead under the rubble of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, November 4, 2023. Photo/AP/Abed Khaled

WEST BANK – Although the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip has become one of the main global problems to date, the problems faced by the residents of the West Bank are under the shadow of the Gaza tragedy.

Since October 7, 2023, hundreds of people have also died in the West Bank in massacres carried out openly by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Reports from OCHA, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, have been warning of increasing escalation not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank, for several weeks.

The UN agency noted the insecurity of the Palestinian population in every region, whether by threats from Zionist settlers or Israeli colonial troops.

“The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 accounts for more than a third of all Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank in 2023 (397). “Approximately 55% of fatalities since October 7 occurred during confrontations that followed Israeli search and arrest operations, mainly in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas,” the OCHA report said.

OCHA added, “Around 30% (of the killings) were carried out in solidarity demonstrations against Gaza; 8% were killed in settler attacks on Palestinians, and another 7% were killed while attacking or suspected of attacking Israeli forces or settlers.”

Moreover, OCHA recorded 218 Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank. In nearly half of all incidents, Israeli forces accompanied or actively supported the attackers.

Apartheid Crimes Increase

Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, a Palestinian non-violent activist, founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University, highlighted, “The increasing crimes of apartheid and racial discrimination in the West Bank.”

“We are in the West Bank as Palestinians around the world witness the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the population in Gaza and know that we are next. “There have been 163 Palestinians killed by occupation troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7 and we expect things to get worse,” he explained.

He explained, “Israel blocked our territory and arrested/kidnapped more than 2,500 Palestinians in the West Bank. And they tortured these political prisoners, who now number more than 11,000 with direct physical violence and denied them food and medicine.”