With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo Switch had a phenomenal 2023; However, the console still has a way to go more than 6 years after its launch. In fact, it already has several important launches confirmed for 2024 and some of them have just dropped in price in Mexico.

What happens is that, as part of its Black Friday 2023 offers, Amazon Mexico put 3 of the most important upcoming releases for Nintendo Switch on sale. Thanks to this you have the opportunity to get them with 25% discount.

With this offer, you can reserve Mario vs Donkey Kong for $899 MXN (its regular price is $1199 MXN). You can also take Princess Peach: Showtime! or Another Code: Recollection in exchange for $1049 MXN each (normally they cost $1399 MXN). So, you could be saving up to $350 MXN per game with this promotion.

Surely you already want to take advantage of the promotion, right? Then we leave you the links so you can get these games at a fantastic price!

Pre-sales of exclusives for Nintendo Switch with a discount on Amazon Mexico

Get great Switch exclusives at their lowest price ever

In Amazon Mexico you pay until the game goes on sale

Do you want to know what is best? That in Amazon Mexico you pay until the game goes on sale. This way, you won’t have to worry about paying any of these pre-sales at your next credit card cut.

In addition, Amazon Mexico offers a pre-sale price guarantee. This means that if the price of any of these games drops further, then you will pay that price. So, you won’t have to worry about hunting for a lower price.

What did you think of these offers? Are you excited to pick up any of these upcoming releases for Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

