There is a new car brand for the Netherlands: Exlantix. Of course.

We can hardly keep up with all these new brands. There are a lot of them coming from China in particular at the moment. And of course we are very happy to welcome them all, sometimes we can barely see the forest for the trees.

But the forest is becoming even more dense, because there is a new car brand in the Netherlands: Exlantix. Yep, we’re not making that up. The car brand announces that it will be active in the Netherlands from 2024.

Of course from China

Exlantix comes from China and will only sell electric cars. Initially they will come with two models: the ES and the ET SUV. The ES is a sedan and the ET SUV is a crossover.

The Exeed logo is still clearly visible in the press photo of the Exlantix ES.

To give a clear picture, Exlantix is ​​a Chery brand. This Chinese car brand has been making waves for years. We know them from license-built Seat Toledos.

In addition to its own brand, Chery has a number of brands and Exlantix is ​​one of them. However, we know both announced models from another Chery brand: Exeed.

De Exlantix ES is one management of Exeed Sterra ES:

En de Exlantix ET SUV is een gerebadgde Exeed Sterra EX SUV:

Specifications Exlantix models

Then you want to hear specifications and that is understandable. The Exlantix ES reaches exactly 530 km according to the WLTP on a full battery in 4WD trim. The ET SUV reaches 475 km. Further information is currently lacking.

If you think that with the arrival of Exlantix there are too few Chinese electric car brands, we have good news. Chery thinks so too. That’s why there are two more: Omoda I Jack.

This means there is no end to new Chinese car brands coming to sell electric cars here. We are especially curious how they will distinguish themselves.

It would be interesting for us if this were done through price. Affordable electric cars are very welcome. If the prices are known, we will of course keep you informed!

This article Exlantix? There is ANOTHER new car brand in the Netherlands! first appeared on Ruetir.