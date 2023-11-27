Porsche has a new Panamera and it may be just us, but it is very reminiscent of the old Panamera. The shape is almost identical, the layout of its lighting and windows is almost the same and the engines are recognizable, to say the least. The Germans make no secret of it: the outgoing model was such a success that generation three is simply based on the same technical basis… Although not everything about the previous Panamera was equally successful.

In a conversation with Automotive News Europe, a Porsche spokesperson stated that the new Panamera will no longer have a Sport Turismo version. That was a kind of shooting brake that only saw the light of day in 2017 after the launch of the second generation of the model. So it remains with the one generation for the variant with a larger trunk, because according to Porsche the Sport Turismo only accounted for a small part of the total Panamera sales. For example, barely 10 percent of customers would have opted for the broader variant, with top markets China and the US in particular showing only limited interest.

Even apart from those sales figures, the decision is not entirely surprising, because of course there is always the king SUV. For example, platform mate Porsche Cayenne has recently been thoroughly refreshed, so those who are looking for a Panamera with more space can go there. Porsche also has a shooting brake in the form of the Taycan Sport Turismo and the reason why the space seeker would choose it over something like a Cayenne is clear: that is currently the only EV in the range.