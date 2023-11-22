loading…

Exit Poll results predict Geert Wilders’ anti-Islam party to win the Dutch parliamentary election. Photo/Al Jazeera

AMSTERDAM – Party of right-wing anti-Islam figures Dutch , Geert Wilders, leads in parliamentary elections, according to opinion polls. Wilders has vowed to stop all immigration to the Netherlands.

An opinion poll published on Wednesday local time by national broadcaster NOS projected Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) would win 35 of 150 seats, nine ahead of its closest rivals, Frans Timmermans’ Labor Party and the Green Left alliance.

Meanwhile, the party led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), is in third place with 23 seats, according to opinion polls.

If these results hold true when all the votes are counted, Wilders’ victory would shake up European politics.

His election program calls for a referendum on the Netherlands’ exit from the European Union, a halt to accepting asylum seekers, and the rejection of migrants at the Dutch border. Wilders also advocates “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands.

This election was a closely contested national election, with right-wing parties among the three main contenders.

Wednesday’s vote was the climax of a campaign focused on issues including climate change and immigration. An opinion poll published ahead of the election showed the PVV essentially tied with the VVD for the lead, followed by the left of the Labor-Green Party.

Restricting immigration – the issue that sparked the collapse of Rutte’s government – ​​is a key issue in the campaign.

“That’s enough now. Holland couldn’t take it anymore. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. There are no asylum seekers,” Wilders said in a televised debate.