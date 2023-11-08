Suara.com – The puzzle of Fujianti Utami Putri alias Fuji’s romantic relationship with Asnawi Mangkualam is starting to become clearer. The fact that they are dating is slowly revealed.

Some time ago, Fuji shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages with a man suspected of being Asnawi Mangkualam.

The suspicion that Fuji’s WhatsApp message came from Asnawi Mangkualam is known from the time difference between Korea and Indonesia which was mentioned by the Indonesian National Team Captain.

Then, Fuji also uploaded a photo with a man suspected of being Asnawi Mangkualam. In the photo, both of them use Disney cartoon-style filters.

Recently, Fuji reportedly created exclusive content again in the form of screenshots of video call sessions with a man. However, the content was leaked and uploaded on TikTok.

The zoomed in face of the man appears to be similar to Asnawi Mangkualam. He seemed to be fast asleep on a red pillow.

“Fuji vc sama Asnawi,” reads the accompanying description.

Apart from that, screenshots of Fuji’s Instagram DM messages with someone are also included.

In the Instagram DM message, Haji Faisal’s youngest son called a man dear husband.

“Alhamdulillah brother and husband agreed,” said Fuji.

This video clip uploaded by Fuji’s exclusive content about Asnawi Mangkualam went viral on TikTok social media with 432.1 thousand views.

“Fuji Exclusive,” wrote the TikTok account @kang_seblakmercon, viewed on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens seem to have misfocused on Fuji’s alleged affectionate nickname for Asnawi Mangkualam.

“He called me husband, ah, I’m rolling too, Bumi,” wrote one netizen.

“Really cute,” said another netizen.

“Oh, I feel like I’m the one talking,” said another netizen.