Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, The Marvels lands in theaters in Spain this Thursday, November 9, 2023.

In just a couple of days we will have The Marvels in movie theaters, next movie from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe that brings together the actresses of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Scarlet Witch and Vision.

With the premiere just around the corner, At Hobby Cine we offer you an exclusive clip of The Marvels focused on the evolution of the character played by Brie Larson. You can take a look at the clip through the video that heads this content.

Carol Danvers teams up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the new Marvel

After the events of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has regained the identity that was taken from her by the tyrannical Kree and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. However, A series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe..

When duty leads Carol to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers connect with those of her New Jersey superfan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), also known as Ms. Marvelas well as those of her estranged niece, now an astronaut on SABER, Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Together, the members of this unusual trio They are going to have to join forces and learn to work as a team like The Marvels in order to be able to save the universe..

In this exclusive clip of The Marvels We have a behind-the-scenes look at the film as well as a quick review of Captain Marvel’s career throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvelas well as the evolution of the character of Brie Larson.

The Marvels premieres in movie theaters in Spain this Thursday, November 9, 2023. What did you think of this new preview of the film? Do not hesitate to share your impressions through our comments section.