Jamie Foxx doesn’t need to talk to put order in the exclusive clip of The Bullet of God that we bring you.

Among the premiere films that land on the billboard this week, Select Vision includes crime drama God’s bulleta film with a very interesting cast that arrives without making too much noise.

Directed and written by Nick Cassavetes (John Q) and based on the novel by Boston TeranThe Bullet of God delves into the world of sects that dot the United States.

The movie brings together an interesting cast headed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones) as Bob Hightower, a long-suffering detective.

They accompany him in the cast of the film Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx, January Jones, Ethan Suplee, Garrett Wareing, Paul Johansson, Karl Glusman, Brendan Sexton III y David Thornton.

A dramatic and heartbreaking thriller

Thanks to Selecta Visión, we can bring you an exclusive small clip from The Bullet of God where we see the ferocity of Cyrus (Karl Glusman) when someone tries to leave the cult. Of course we also see Jamie Foxx’s ability to calm the waters without having to say a word. Let’s see, by the way, the synopsis of the film:

“When Vice Detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and his daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he is frustrated by the clumsy, botched official investigations.

Bob quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult’s only female victim, the brilliantly damaged Case Hardin. Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save her daughter and Case takes the opportunity to reclaim her power from the cult that she took so much from him.”

God’s bullet arrives in movie theaters throughout Spain this Friday, November 10 to tempt lovers of criminal thrillers.