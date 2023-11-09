The new installment of the Eight Surnames saga hits theaters to take advantage of the Christmas campaign with a new salvo of cultural conflicts.

Since it started in 2014 with Eight Basque Surnames, the saga has been synonymous with cultural clashes galore between its protagonists, taking parody to the limit. This December, movie theaters will once again be filled with laughter with the third installment: Eight Moroccan Surnames.

For the first time, the saga leaves our borders and takes us to North Africa through a story where the nonsense and conflicts generated by languages ​​will set the predominant tone.

Alvaro Fernandez Armero takes the reins of the film to get the most out of the script Daniel Castro and the cast of Eight Moroccan Surnames.

The film stars Julian Lopez, Michelle Jenner, Maria Ramos, Elena Irureta, Eduardo Rejon, Andrea Lareo, Daniel Garcia, Hamza Zaidi, Aurélie-Hind Bottero and Antonio Songs.

Eight Moroccan surnames are going for the Christmas box office

At the top of this article, you will find a small clip exclusively from the movie: In it you can clearly see how language becomes an even bigger barrier than in Eight Basque Surnames and Eight Catalan Surnames.

The film slightly changes some concepts, without losing sight of the genesis that made its predecessors successful at the box office. We leave you the synopsis:

“Carmen (Elena Irureta) wants to fulfill the last wish of José María, her husband and patriarch of the family: recover the ‘Sardinete’, the first fishing boat in his fleet, which is anchored in a Moroccan port.

On her trip from Cantabria to Morocco, she will be accompanied by her daughter Begoña (Michelle Jenner) and her ex, Guillermo (Julián López), desperate to win back his love. Among cultural clashes, they will also discover José María’s great secret: Hamida (María Ramos), his other daughter.”

Eight Moroccan surnames arrives in movie theaters throughout Spain on December 1just in time to compete at the box office with the Christmas releases.