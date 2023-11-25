The Abu Dhabi weekend will coincide with the conclusion of the partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Sauber team. The operation, brilliant on the marketing front, began in 2018 at the behest of the then president Sergio Marchionne, who introduced a completely innovative business model for Formula 1. Six years later the operation ended due to the The purchase of the Swiss team by Audi, which will take to the field in official form starting from 2026.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Learnato, took stock of the program and then moved on to the sporting future of the Alfa Romeo manufacturer.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Alfa Romeo C43: the Biscione will disappear from 2024

In 2024 Alfa Romeo will be… in the pits, standing still with a watchful eye aimed at evaluating the best opportunity to link the brand to a sporting project. In the future there is no new sponsorship operation, but a more direct involvement that will see Alfa Romeo operate under the Stellantis umbrella. The dream is to bring “a red, Italian car under the Dunlop Bridge,” explained Learned, referring to the iconic stretch of the Le Mans circuit.

Six years have passed since Formula 1 debutant Charles Leclerc took to the track in 2018 with Alfa Romeo colours. Is it a positive balance?

“I would say the best investment in history! We can say that in terms of image return, for every euro spent we received twenty back. At the same time we are a little sad because we are leaving a team that has embraced our brand for six years and with which we have had an extraordinary relationship.”

When it emerged that Sauber was on the market, was there a temptation to acquire it?

“The financial volume of the operation was beyond our reach considering what Alfa Romeo’s priorities are today. My absolute priority is to hand over to future generations an Alfa Romeo that is economically healthy and in a good market position. Taking on a commitment worth several hundred million euros was not justifiable considering the moment they are going through.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

At the beginning of the summer there were rumors regarding a possible commitment of Alfa Romeo with another Formula 1 team…

“We weren’t interested in aiming to do a copy/paste operation in the style of the one done with Sauber, it would have led us to become those who put stickers on bodywork, it would no longer have been new and we wouldn’t have been part of a story. We started looking at something else, quickly coming to a conclusion. Alfa Romeo has nothing to do with the world of rallying, the Stellantis group already has two brands involved in Formula E, so the focus has shifted to the WEC, a world, the endurance one, in which Alfa Romeo has lived in the past wonderful experiences.”

Are you too late to try to structure a project for 2024?

“We did a lot of evaluations. The WEC world is experiencing a moment of great interest, and when there is a lot of euphoria it becomes difficult to understand what level of investment is necessary to aim for the highest goals. Now, we saw in 2015 that unchecked cost escalation ultimately boomerangs, so we’ve taken some time to understand how this will all play out. I believe it is correct to have a clear picture and know precisely what you are facing before launching into a project.”

Would your plans include a possible WEC program in cooperation with Peugeot?

“Obviously it’s one of the scenarios we evaluated. There are already manufacturers within the Stellantis group whose sports programs are in close contact, for example DS and Maserati in Formula E. When we return to the track we will do so with the support of Stellantis’ motorsport projects, and as Peugeot is already present in the WEC obviously cooperation is more than possible. Then perhaps the two projects may have parallel paths in other aspects, but in the end we are in the same family. However, I would like to clarify that at the moment we are not yet able to confirm anything, we will do so when we have completed the planning and evaluation of the investment”.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Peugeot 9X8: from the WEC: a cooperation with Alfa Romeo could arise from 2025

Is the WEC the only platform of interest to you at the moment?

“Alfa Romeo’s positioning is: red, sportiness, Italian style. In the past there have been ‘gaps’ regarding our presence in motorsport, we returned to Formula 1 after thirty years but at the moment it is out of our reach, Rally and Formula E do not fit our needs, the WEC remains , but I repeat, the relationship between costs and returns will have to be evaluated. My desire, like that of president Carlos Tavares, is to take all the time necessary for all the necessary evaluations, a program in which we will be directly involved is decidedly more demanding than a sponsorship operation”.

