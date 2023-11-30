Suara.com – Persib Bandung made a swap with Dewa United by recalling Henhen Herdiana and loaning Robi Darwis instead.

Dewa United did not have a problem with the exchange, considering that Henhen Herdiana still had a previous contract with Persib Bandung.

Moreover, Dewa United also got a replacement who is no less good, namely Robi Darwis, who is often Shin Tae-yong’s mainstay in the Indonesian national team for his age group.

However, the President of the Dewa United FC club, Ardian Satya Negara, confirmed that Robi Darwis will play a new position at the club.

He no longer plays as a midfielder. Robi Darwis, who can play in various positions, will be plotted as a right back, the post left by Henhen Herdiana.

“Robi Darwis is a player that the coaching team needs at the moment. He is a young player who is also capable of playing in several positions,” said Ardian Satya Negara on the LIB website.

“Of course we are ready to welcome Robi’s presence in the team and hopefully he will have no difficulty in the adaptation process here,” he added.

Joining Dewa United is actually an opportunity for Robi Darwis to show his abilities even more. Because, while at Persib Bandung, he only played in seven matches this season.