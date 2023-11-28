Suara.com – The singer’s marriage plans, Bunga Citra Lestari aka BCL, with Tiko Pradipta Aryawardhana have recently been heavily scrutinized by the public.

Not a few thought that Bunga Citra Lestari would finally get married after her husband died 4 years ago.

The wedding plans were revealed to the public after the Religious Affairs Office (KUA), Pasar Minggu leaked BCL’s wedding to Tiko Pradipta Aryawardhana which would be held in December this year.

Apart from that, long before that, the singer of the song “First Love (Sunny)” had an agenda in New York, United States in early 2020.

Uniquely, he was caught getting out of a fierce and luxurious black car. The appearance of this car is certainly foreign to Indonesian automotive fans, considering that this vehicle does not enter Indonesia.

Chevrolet Suburban. (Chevrolet)

But by the way, what is that car? Apparently the car is a Chevrolet Suburban which is included in the SUV category.

Quoted from the official Chevrolet website, this car is sold in the US with prices starting from 60 thousand US dollars or around 925 million rupiah for the most basic variant. Meanwhile, the most expensive variant reaches over 80 thousand US dollars or around 1.2 billion rupiah more.

This car comes in several variants, namely 2WD and 4WD. As for the engine, this vehicle is also available in 5.3L V8 and 3.0L Turbo Diesel engine capacities.

So, isn’t BCL’s ride cool?