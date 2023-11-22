loading…

Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, assessed that Hamas achieved a major victory over the Israeli military. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Scott Ritter, former intelligence officer for the United States Marine Corps (US), made an objective assessment that criticized the Zionist regime Israel over the current conflict. He considered Hamas to have achieved a major victory over the Israeli military.

He provided an objective assessment, including adopting the Israeli Zionist regime’s recognition that the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 was equivalent to the September 11, 2001 attacks that hit the US.

He did not agree that the October 7 attack was called a terrorist attack, because it was a military attack that subverted Israel’s military and intelligence arrogance.

“Hamas has achieved a major victory over the Israeli military,” said Ritter in an article quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

“The basic elements of this victory have been well established,” he continued.

He entitled Ritter’s assessment article: “The most successful military raid of this century: the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.”

Ritter offers a unique analysis of what happened on October 7 between the Hamas militia and the Israeli military in southern Israel.

“Israel has characterized the attacks carried out by Hamas against various Israeli military bases and settlements as acts of massive terrorism, likening them to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States,” wrote Ritter, who is also a former weapons inspector for the UN Special Commission.

“The problem with Israel’s claims is that they are proven to be false or misleading,” he continued, criticizing claims of Israel’s military achievements in the war against Hamas.

“Nearly a third of Israel’s victims consist of military, security and police officers. Moreover, it turns out that the number one killer of Israeli citizens on October 7 was not Hamas or other Palestinian factions, but the Israeli military itself. Recently released video shows an Israeli Apache helicopter indiscriminately shooting at Israeli civilians trying to escape the Supernova Sukkot Gathering held in the open desert near Kibbutz Re’im, its pilots unable to distinguish between civilians and Hamas fighters. “Many of the vehicles that the Israeli government pointed to as examples of Hamas lawlessness were destroyed by Israeli Apache helicopters,” he explained.