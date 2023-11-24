Ex-Ilva: the members ask Bernabè to stay. 380 million are missing but no one wants to pay

The meeting of Acciaierie d’Italia, which was supposed to outline a definitive solution for the former Ilva, ended with a further postponement to Tuesday 28 November. Despite more than three hours of discussions between the main partners, Invitalia (38%) and ArcelorMittal (62%), no significant results emerged, except for the extension of the stay of the president of AdI, Franco Bernabè. Sources close to the dossier suggest that during the meeting, held in the group’s Milan headquarters, Bernabè would have agreed to postpone his resignation, at the request of the members, to continue looking for a solution between the parties.



The main obstacle remains the question of the financial resources necessary to address the capital increase and start the industrial plan, with the decarbonisation of the site and the renovation of blast furnace 5. While the State should contribute over 2.2 billion euros, the private partner should commit with over 2.3 billion. However, rumors indicate that the rift between the government and ArcelorMittal is still linked to the issue of private resources. The situation is critical, with around 380 million needed immediately to maintain the business and satisfy creditors, including Snam, which is threatening to interrupt gas supplies starting in January. To start the industrial plan, almost 4.6 billion are needed, but at the moment a definitive solution seems far away.

Concern is growing among the unions, who denounce the continuing impasse between the government and ArcelorMittal on the issue of financial resources. Loris Scarpa, national steelworks coordinator for Fiom-Cgil, underlines the risk of closure of the factories rather than a transition, with negative consequences for workers, the environment and production. In the meantime, the situation remained without concrete answers, despite workers’ protests and union pressure. The next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday 28 November, represents a new opportunity for members to find a solution and avoid the imminent crisis. In summary, the meeting of Acciaierie d’Italia ends with a postponement and growing uncertainty about the future of the former Ilva, while the need for resources financial remains the central point of discussion among members.

