Adolfo Urso, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lucia Morselli

Ex-Ilva, the government ready to recapitalize

The government is taking steps to overcome the impasse that has blocked Ilva for several months, caused by the unavailability of the majority shareholder, ArcelorMittal (62%), to pay further funds to recapitalize the steel company. After the failure to reach an agreement during the meeting of Acciaieria d’Italia holding two days ago, a summit chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was convened yesterday at noon, with the participation of all the ministers involved: Giancarlo Giorgetti, Adolfo Urso and Raffaele Fitto. During this meeting of about an hour, the economic-financial situation of the steel company was examined, underlining the extreme gravity of the situation, which could lead to the bankruptcy of the Taranto plant with serious social consequences for its employees. 10,000 direct employees and the same number of associated companies. Il Messaggero writes it.



Ministers would present divergent solutions, with some advocating immediate nationalization and others more cautious. As a result, the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, was entrusted with the task of addressing the issue, following his previous meetings with Ondra Otradovec, top manager of the Indian group, with whom he signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) providing a ceiling of 4.2 billion for the relaunch. Fitto should seek a solution with the interlocutor, including the anticipation of the increase in Invitalia’s share at 38%but this will require a complex path between legal regulations and co-investment agreements, to be completed within a week.

The Acciaierie holding board had initially convened the shareholders for November 23, but the meeting was extended until November 28 to decide on financial support of up to 1.5 billion. Of this sum, 1 billion would be necessary for the purchase of the plants, while the rest would be used to integrate public resources (2.2 billion) and bank financing for relaunch and decarbonisation. During the meeting, Arcelor’s representative announced that it did not intend to invest further funds, leading to the call for a new shareholder meeting on December 6th. THowever, the amount to be paid was not specified. The need for 100 million as a security deposit for the purchase of gas it is urgent, as declared by President Franco Bernabè during a parliamentary hearing.

With such an imminent appointment, the issue of fresh resources and control could reach a critical point. If ArcelorMittal refuses to invest further funds, it seems that Invitalia will have to take matters into its own hands to take a majority. However, the public agency will have to obtain government approval and navigate through a complex maze of procedures. If approved, the takeover would not automatically guarantee the appointment of a new CEO, as the 2020 agreement stipulates that public ownership could rise to 60% by May 2024, diluting ArcelorMittal to 40%. This scenario is based on the 680 million that were part of the billion allocated by the Draghi government in August 2022, with 320 million still available, according to the statements of CEO Lucia Morselli. This could indicate ArcelorMittal’s reluctance to invest further without retaining a majority stake. The developments of recent weeks seem to re-propose a situation similar to a year ago, when ArcelorMittal launched a liquidity alarm, and the government intervened with the decree that authorized the use of the 680 million.

