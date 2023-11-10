Adolfo Urso, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lucia Morselli

Ex-Ilva, 4.6 billion are needed: here’s who pays

On the former Ilva, the unions presented a sort of ultimatum to the government following yesterday’s meeting, which was defined as “catastrophic”. This meeting took place after the convocation, last Wednesday, of the Acciaierie d’Italia shareholders’ meeting, set for November 23rd. The fate of the former Ilva is now in the hands of this assembly, which will have to make crucial decisions regarding who, how, and when to shell out the sum of 320 million euros to deal with the gas emergency, without however providing any clear perspective for the factories of Genoa, Taranto and Novi Ligure. THEFurthermore, it seems that the private partner is not willing to contribute financially. La Stampa reports it.



Regarding the decarbonization process a Taranto, investments of 4.62 billion euros are needed. This figure has been mentioned in the memorandum of understanding signed between the government and ArcelorMittal on September 11, a document that the unions accuse of having been kept secret but which was made visible by this newspaper. The memorandum consists of six pages, written in Italian and English, and provides that the government finance the plan with 2.27 billion euros, to be obtained through RePowerEu or from other European funding sources. The remaining 2.35 billion of euros should be “financed by AdI”, according to the agreement, without specifying the shares to be paid by the shareholders nor the timing of this operation. Furthermore, to implement the investment plan for decarbonisation, which is expected “to be developed over the 2023-2030 time frame” with the aim of achieving a production of 8 million tons, the government and ArcelorMittal they will have to stipulate a contract that defines the “financial commitments and times”. Furthermore, the multinational sets as a condition that the current rule which allows the public shareholder to request the extraordinary administration of the company be revoked.

In terms of its impact on industry, the environment and jobs, this secret memorandum appears to lack clear details, just as was the case with yesterday’s meeting with workers, which was described as “void of content” by labor unions. The latter have announced an 8-hour strike, with “comprehensive initiatives” planned until November 23rd. The secretary of Fiom, Michele De Palma, underlined that “The Italian State must take a position, deciding whether to be on the side of the workers and the steel industry or that of a multinational which, so far, seems not to respect the agreements”. Rocco Palombella, secretary of Uilm, stated that the memorandum was not mentioned at all during the meeting. Roberto Benaglia, secretary of the Fimdescribed the situation as characterized by “total uncertainty” and underlined that the government did not provide any information on the possible negotiation between the partners and its current status.

The government, for its part, said it had renewed its commitment to completely exclude any option of closing or liquidating the plant, as well as suspending its activities. Thowever, the Fim, Fiom and Uilm unions they responded by claiming that the meeting did not bring clarity to the ongoing negotiations between the government and ArcelorMittal, nor did it provide answers to the problems of the former Ilva. According to them, the government is a prisoner of the multinational’s decisions. Furthermore, they consider the idea of ​​disbursing an additional 320 million in public funds unacceptable, underlining that a possible capital injection by the State would represent another waste of public money, given that ArcelorMittal appears to have no financial commitment to make the necessary investments.

