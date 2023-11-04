Adolfo Urso, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lucia Morselli

Ex-Ilva, spunta Rinat Akhmetov

The Ex-Ilva of Taranto, which has long been at the center of debates and controversies, represents a critical chapter in the history of the Italian steel industry. The recent revelation of the interest of the Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, owner of Metinvest, in the acquisition of the plant has added further complexity to the picture, revealing the possibility of a future under the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine. However, the situation is far from clear, with the Italian government and the multinational group ArcelorMittal that they are carrying out negotiations for the future of the plant. At the same time, trade unions, including the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), are protesting against the further involvement of ArcelorMittal and calling for greater public participation in the management of the steel industry. This article will explore the various contributions and complex dynamics surrounding Ex-Ilva, outlining the challenges and controversies that await this key structure of the Italian industry.



L’interesse di Rinat Akhmetov, the Ukrainian magnate who controls Metinvest has opened an interesting window for the future of the Ex-Ilva. Akhmetov, looking for a site to produce steel useful for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has shown interest in acquiring the steel plant. This prospect may have shed new light on the economic situation of Taranto and brought new opportunities for the area, but it was a hypothesis that quickly faded. Ukraine, despite the devastation caused by the conflict, can count on Metinvestone of the most important steel groups in Europe, to contribute to its economic recovery.

Despite Akhmetov’s brief interest, ArcelorMittal remains one of the main figures in the race to acquire Ex-Ilva. The multinational group is conducting negotiations with the Italian government and could eventually acquire the entire plant. L’Espresso underlined that Ex-Ilva is heavily in debt and the option of selling the company to ArcelorMittal could be the only way out. However, there are concerns about ArcelorMittal’s interest and commitment to respecting agreements made with the Italian government, especially in light of recent controversies involving the reorganization of some of the country’s strategic companies. France, home of ArcelorMittal, is known for its attention to the defense of industrial heritagewhich could influence the future of Ex-Ilva and even Brussels’ reactions to the Italian economic situation.

Tensions in the Italian steel sector are further exacerbated by trade union protests. The Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), in particular, is showing strong opposition to ArcelorMittal’s further involvement in Ex-Ilva. Union representatives believe that ArcelorMittal has not respected the agreements made previously and that the Italian government is making a serious mistake in continuing negotiations with the multinational. The USB argues that the management of the steel industry should be more directly controlled by the public sector, underlining the importance of the ecological and energy transition under government control. The union requests the government to convene a discussion table, seeking immediate answers to the concerns raised.

The unions, including Fim Cisl and Uilm, are calling for greater transparency and responsibility in the management of Ex-Ilva. Fim Cisl opposes further disbursements of public funds for ArcelorMittal, stating that the public sector should have greater control over the resources invested. Uilm says the company must take responsibility for its actions and raises concerns about the future of gas supplies. The unions also request an investigation into how public funds were used, in particular the 680 million previously disbursed and the 100 million foreseen for layoffs.

Taranto’s Ex-Ilva represents a complex economic and political situation, with Ukraine’s interest, ArcelorMittal’s approach and union concerns fueling a series of controversies. The future of Italy’s steel industry remains uncertain, and the government faces difficult decisions regarding the management of Ex-Ilva. The issue also involves international interests, with France following the situation closely, and Brussels potentially being influenced by the management of the Italian industrial sector. With rising tensions and union protests, the third round of the Acciaierie d’Italia board of directors will be crucial to defining the future of Ex-Ilva.

