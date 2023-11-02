The ex-Ilva only has gas for another eight days

The former Ilva of Taranto faces a new stalemate. As reported by Il Giornale, the second meeting of the board of directors of Acciaierie d’Italia (of which Invitalia owns 38% of the shares and Arcelor Mittal 62%) ended yesterday after four hours without any result, and it was decided to postpone further discussions until the beginning of next week. All the councilors were present, but the parties remain significantly distant regarding the financial needs that the Treasury has asked the public and private partnership to define and implement to save the company from closure. Previously, the CEO of Acciaierie, Lucia Morselli, had estimated a need of 320 million euros to guarantee the continuity of the company while awaiting a new agreement, but this figure could be revised upwards to guarantee a minimum of stability for the company.



Additionally, there are additional planning needs to address, as one source explained. In any case, the sum will have to be divided between public and private financiers, but neither party seems willing to give in on the financial front. Time is limited, especially considering the 100 million euros that must be paid soon for gas supplies, exactly eight days from today. Furthermore, in parallel with the second meeting of the Acciaierie d’Italia board of directors, the Regional Administrative Court (Tar) of Lombardy established 8 November as the date for the decision on the supply of gas to the steel plant, granting the company a short extension period. Initially, November 8 would have been the date on which Snam would have definitively interrupted the supply of gas to Acciaierie d’Italia, following the decisions of the Network and Energy Regulatory Authority (Arera). However, the TAR of Lombardy First Section, chaired by Antonio Vinciguerra, will now decide on the provisions of the Arera, cwho have been temporarily suspended.

It is clear that by November 8 it will be necessary to reach an agreement between the partners. Otherwise, there is a fear of the possibility of the company being placed under receivership. Furthermore, the situation is complicated by the lack of resolution on the succession of the president Franco Bernabè, whose role was the subject of resignation initially presented to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and then subject to a vote in the Acciaierie assembly. Meanwhile, tension is increasing regarding the Ilva issue, with concerns expressed by both the political opposition and businesses, who report delays in payments to suppliers, as reported by Confartigianato. The work situation is no better, with an accident at work which occurred yesterday in the energy plant of the Taranto plant, involving a worker from an external company.

