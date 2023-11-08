Alexei Bugayev, who has had several disciplinary problems during his career, could be sentenced to 20 years in prison

Former Russian defender Alexei Bugayev is in trouble: he was arrested for trying to sell almost half a kilo of methylephedrine, a doping substance, and now faces up to 20 years in prison. The news was reported by the EFE agency.

Bugayev, who played at Euro 2004, will be held in pre-trial detention until December 31 by a court in the southern Western Caucasus city of Krasnodar.

The drugs were found in the pockets of the former player, who intended to go to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi to sell them, and a criminal case was opened.

Bugayev, 42, admitted resisting when police officers tried to establish whether he had committed a drug trafficking crime.

Alexei had several disciplinary problems throughout his career due to his penchant for drinking alcohol. He trained in Torpedo Moscow and then had experiences with Tom ‘Tomsk, Lokomotiv Moscow, Chimki and Krasnodar before retiring in 2010 at the age of 29. He also made seven appearances for the Russian national team (he made his debut in a friendly against Austria in May 2004 and played two matches at the European Championships in Portugal against the hosts and champions Greece).

November 8

