US President Joe Biden talks about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden has made maximum efforts in the proxy war in Ukraine and the Gaza war to divert the attention of the American public from the legal scandal that is currently happening to his family.

Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik’s New Rules Podcast.

Joe Biden is trying to persuade lawmakers to pass a huge Ukraine aid package, while at the same time the White House is resisting efforts to force a ceasefire in Gaza amid heavy Palestinian civilian casualties.

Although members of his team, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are known for their neoconservative stances, Biden has long been considered a moderate and entered the White House with the aim of ending “forever wars”.

Now the US President does not mind adding more fuel to the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. So, what is behind Joe’s “radicalization”?

“Biden has a personal interest in this,” said CIA veteran Ray McGovern to Sputnik.

“What do I mean? If Biden loses in Ukraine, which will definitely happen in the next few months, it will be obvious to everyone. It’s impossible to cover it up. If he loses in Ukraine, he will lose the election and the fear is right “reasonable. And if this is an election, what do you think he is also afraid of? He is also afraid that he will be jailed,” he explained.

“Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it? But let’s say Trump becomes president again. I don’t support Trump, but he is a forwarder, admit it. Or someone else who has feelings of revenge for what the Republican Party has suffered because of the Democratic Party since the 2016 election. Let’s say they were in power. Yes, the court testimony showed evidence of not only Hunter, but father taking money, taking bribes, taking all kinds of things. Pretty telling. That right there. Enough, if someone was that vengeful, to move against not only Hunter, but Dad, ” continued the former CIA analyst.

House Republicans have been targeting Biden for some time, and now they claim to have evidence of Hunter and his father’s involvement in an alleged influence-peddling scheme.