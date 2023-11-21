loading…

TEL AVIV – Military spokesperson Israel Peter Lerner, asked the UK-based news agency BBC to apologize for questioning the “evidence” of existence Hamas at Al-Shifa Hospital Gaza Strip.

“Will BBCWorld apologize? Will BowenBBC say I am wrong?” He asked as quoted from Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Earlier, in an article published on Saturday, BBC International Editor Jeremy Bowen questioned evidence provided by the Israeli army that Al-Shifa Hospital had been used as a Hamas “headquarters”.

He also criticized the army’s restrictions on foreign journalists reporting on Al-Shifa, saying that “there is no independent oversight within the hospital; journalists cannot move freely into Gaza, and anyone reporting from the site is working under the auspices of the Israeli military.”

The BBC reported that Israeli occupation forces had destroyed alleged “evidence” at Al-Shifa before allowing journalists to enter.

Israel stormed Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday last week after previously surrounding the hospital. They argued that the raid on the medical facility was to hunt down the Hamas group.

Israeli forces have surrounded al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, after waging heavy fighting in the streets with Hamas forces they accuse of having a command post beneath the facility’s compound.

