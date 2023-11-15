On Tuesday the international organization Amnesty International published a report in which it criticizes the Cambodian government and UNESCO for the forced eviction of thousands of people who live inside the archaeological park of the Angkor Wat temples, registered since 1992 on the heritage list of humanity by UNESCO. The government justified the evictions with the need to preserve the archaeological site, but according to Amnesty the operation violates several national and international regulations and UNESCO should intervene to stop it.

Angkor Wat is a huge archaeological site. It was built in the 12th century and covers approximately 400 square kilometers: it includes dozens of ancient temples, infrastructure and roads. Thousands of people live inside it, many of them for generations, who over the decades have set up homes, structures and cemeteries. The site is divided into five zones, and the evictions at the center of Amnesty’s report concern in particular zones 1 and 2, those which are located at the center of the site and are home to the main monuments and ruins.

The government’s evictions concern around 10 thousand families (more or less 40 thousand people): according to the government the relocation is taking place on a voluntary basis, but many residents say they have been forced to leave. Amnesty’s report, in particular, is based on interviews with 111 people carried out between March and June this year: in almost all cases the people interviewed spoke of threats, intimidation and abuse by the Cambodian authorities.

The division of Angkor Wat into zones was decided two years after the site was inscribed on the UNESCO heritage list, and was also designed to protect it from the consequences of a possible growth of human settlements. In zones 1 and 2 a ban on building new settlements was introduced. As for those already existing, in zone 2 it was decided that they should be “preserved”, while for zone 1 the need was cited to provide those who lived there with plots of land and economic means to move elsewhere. Those rules, however, remained unclear and contradictory, and in fact, until last year, those who lived in the two protected areas had never been removed.

Things changed at the end of 2022, also coinciding with the need for the Cambodian government to give a new boost to tourism after the decline in visits due to the pandemic: Angkor Wat is a very popular destination for tourists, with around 2 million visitors every year is a huge source of revenue for the local economy.

According to what has been documented by Amnesty, the Cambodian government has moved the evicted people mainly in two areas about 30 kilometers from the archaeological site, giving each family money and some building materials to build new houses. According to Amnesty, these are economically and materially insufficient means to build new homes, and the relocation areas visited by the authors of the report are inadequate in terms of roads, water and electricity supplies and sanitation.

The residents of Angkor Wat were also allegedly evicted with very little notice, by agents who invited them to “leave voluntarily” threatening serious consequences if they refused, often in an unclear but intimidating way. UNESCO commented on the report by saying that it has no competences regarding rights and the formulation of political recommendations, and that its role is limited to consultancy and promotional activities on the development and preservation of cultural places.