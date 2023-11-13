We show you everything you need to start in the zombies mode of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and its great map.

Join the conversation

Welcome to our zombie guide of the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in which we are going to see all the steps to follow in a normal game and the operation of the many mechanics that exist in this mode. We are in something nothing like what we previously knew in any other way zombies of the saga, now in fact, it seems more like a free extraction game.

World and explorationpersonalizing our operator

We have before us a large open world, we can complete orders, alone or with friends, although it is always advisable to play with someone. With a lot of freneticism and where the main objective is to extract and leave the area once we have obtained some essence or objects to sell along the way and thus do better for future games.

World and exploration

First things first, and that is that from the menu as we start to play we will be able to edit the mission that we are going to complete when we arrive at the areathere are different types, most include killing a number of zombies or completing certain tasks, each mission has certain rewards. We choose our operator and jump to the mapwhich is not at all one of the classic online maps.

Exploration and map: We have a huge map that we will have to learn, we can drive vehicles and plan our strategies with other players to clean areas of zombies, get loot and complete some orders.Missions: In many cases we will have to complete missions to advance something in the plot of this game mode. Complete objectives and keep learning. Along the way, we can expand the backpack, store the expensive items we find and then sell them in the stores scattered around the map to get better equipment and weapons.

customizing our operator

We will have to customize our operator, whichever we want of our choice, that is not relevant, for the future to improve their weapons or general equipment. We can have up to three operators, in case you are interested in upgrading to several or going safer.

Operators and skills: operators have unique skills and characteristics. We will have equipment, a backpack, weapons, whether contraband or safe, and a field improvement, you can choose between the ones that best suit you. Remember that everything you take from the map will stay with you, with that operator, if you can extract successfully. Be careful, if you die you lose everything, very similar to Tarkov.Secured Weapons or Contraband: Many weapons are marked with the text “contraband” and you have to know the differences between types. Use secured weapons (ours) for reliable situations, and smuggled weapons, which do not have as much personal value, for more dangerous areas, where you know it is possible to lose them.

Join the conversation