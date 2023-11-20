Android Auto has become very popular among drivers, as it allows you to use your phone safely while behind the wheel. It offers the possibility of accessing certain applications, such as Google Maps or Waze, music and calling apps, all through the car screen.

There are two ways to use the platform: wirelessly and through a USB cable. Many users choose the cable option, as it ensures better connectivity and at the same time keeps their phone charged.

However, if your cable has been damaged, you are going to reuse a second-hand one or you are simply going to buy a new one for any reason, there are some important points to consider before doing so. It should be noted that Android Auto requires a cable that is compatible and works correctly.

Not all USB cables meet these requirements, so it is essential to know how to choose the right one if you need a new one. That is why here we explain the characteristics that this accessory must have to avoid certain problems when using it.

Why not all USB cables are suitable for Android Auto

Some cables, especially generic ones, are not compatible with the platform or its functions and may cause connection or application performance problems.

It is for this reason that it is important to select a USB cable suitable for Android AutoIn fact, the system has a control function that allows you to check the quality of your cable.

Things to keep in mind when buying a USB cable for Android Auto

Buy an original cable: Whenever possible, choose to buy an original cable from the same brand as your mobile, as this has been extensively tested by the manufacturer and is recommended by Google to guarantee optimal compatibility. Opt for a short cable: Choose a USB cable of moderate length. Google advises using short cables, preferably no longer than one meter, to ensure adequate performance.

A cable that offers durability: Consider purchasing braided cables, which are known for their strength and lower susceptibility to breakage.

Don’t buy extensions: Avoid using extension cables, USB hubs or other similar devices. This way you will reduce the risk of connection problems.

To enjoy Android Auto without problems, It is important to choose a quality USB cable for Android Auto that ensures a good connection during your road trips.