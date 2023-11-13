The imminent arrival of GTA VI has all video game fans on tenterhooks. Here’s what you should know about their new map!

It’s time to review everything you need to know about the new GTA VI map. Now that the sixth video game in the saga has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, we must keep an eye on the world we will visit soon. More than a decade after the launch of the fifth installment, Rockstar Games finally confirmed its future plans. The emotion is evident. After all, in the video game industry this franchise has become one of the greatest references of all time. And one of the issues that players are most excited about is the map that we will have in the game.

How big is the GTA VI map

A user called KeWiS and known in the photos of the franchise carried out an elaborate study on the size of the different maps and discovered that the last world of the saga, Los Santos, has about 48.15 square kilometers of real terrain. In comparison, Vice City was found to be just shy of 5.62 square kilometers. Everything indicates that the GTA VI map will be the largest in the saga.

Since GTA VI will presumably feature a map at least the same size as the last game, The new version of Vice City will apparently be more than 10 times larger than the previous version. So, between the bigger map and the new era, fans are in for a very different Miami than the one we know.

What city is Vice City based on?

Each of the games in the franchise has been developed in a fictional city inspired by a real place in the United States. This is the case of Liberty City (New York), Vice City (Miami), San Andreas (San Francisco) and Los Santos (Los Angeles). Although Rockstar has not yet officially confirmed the GTA 6 scenarioBloomberg’s initial report indicated that it will take place in “a fictional version of Miami.”

Thus, GTA 6 is expected to mark the return of the franchise to Vice City for the first time since 2002. In that first video game, the story took place in 1986. Unlike that game, most assume that the sixth installment of the saga will continue to explore a fictional version of the modern era, just as the fifth did. qualification. Which means fans should be treated to a very different take on Vice City this time around. But we will be back in Miami!

A map that will not stop growing with updates

According to a viral leak shared on X (Twitter), GTA VI will have “a constantly evolving map,” as Rockstar will expand the world over time by “adding new cities on a regular basis.” In the modern era of gaming, massive maps that evolve over time have become commonplace. Battle Royales like Fortnite and Warzone update their maps with new and redesigned regions.

Therefore, It wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar gave GTA 6 similar treatment over the many years fans expect it to be continually updated.. If the “new cities” rumor comes true, players could even return to more iconic locations in the saga such as San Andreas, Liberty City and even Los Santos. Of course, its potential is infinite. Let’s hope that Rockstar Games lives up to expectations and gives us another historic video game. He has achieved it on many occasions. The last of them with Red Dead Redemption 2. Therefore, faith remains alive.