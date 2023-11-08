The 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games is just around the corner and the excitement for what may happen is noticeable among players.

We are going to review everything you need to know about the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. The anticipation for the long-awaited premiere of Grand Theft Auto VI does not stop growing. It’s been ten years since the release of the last full entry in the series, although Grand Theft Auto Online has maintained fan interest in the franchise. Of course, it is one of the most successful video games in history.

However, it is undeniable that it is time for something new. Gaming technology and hardware have advanced considerably since 2013. And despite the impressive versions of GTA V for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, players are eager to experience something completely fresh. Rumors suggest that the announcement and trailer of GTA VI are imminent and could coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. But when is this anniversary going to take place?

When is the 25th anniversary going to take place?

Rockstar Games was founded in December 1998 as a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. Although there is no official training date, During 2018 the company celebrated its 20th anniversary on December 10. That is what suggests that this date could be an accurate estimate for the 25th birthday.

The company was founded by Dan and Sam Houser in collaboration with Terry Donovan of BMG Interactive, Gary Foreman of Arista Records and Jamie King of Take-Two, with the intention of becoming Take-Two’s high-end publishing label. Considering Rockstar’s overwhelming global successit’s safe to say they achieved their goal.

What can we expect as a celebration of your 25th anniversary?

We can make an assumption based on its 20th anniversary festivities in 2018. On that occasion, new products related to the newly released Red Dead Redemption 2 were released, along with Substantial discounts on classic games in the Rockstar catalog.

For the 25th anniversary, something similar is expected. Although A GTA VI trailer would undoubtedly capture the attention of the video game industry for a considerable time. Fans are eager to know the official details of Rockstar’s game after endless leaks, speculation, and rumors. The official reveal would be an exciting event for fans of the franchise.