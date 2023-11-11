The video game industry is growing astonishingly fast, and good proof of this is the launch of the Steam Deck. It was one of the great events of 2022, and the firmest step Valve has taken in terms of gaming hardware, after establishing an empire for PC players. But as with all success stories it already has rivals, and one of the most recent is Legion Go.

In fact, Steam Deck did not invent the wheel, because there were already hybrid consoles comparable (in power and features) to a PC, most of them of Chinese origin and with a fairly high price. One of the great merits of the Steam Deck was becoming the first competitive option at the price level.

There is no doubt that the Steam Deck was a revolution, as well as a great success that has led to other products from ASUS (ROG Ally) or even Lenovo Legion Go, or even proposals with a similar design, but with different functionality, aimed at game streaming, such as Razer Edge.

Each more powerful, the main technology brands are fighting to dominate a relatively young market, but one that is emerging as an alternative to traditional computers and consoles (with the exception of the Nintendo Switch, which is also a portable machine).

Taking advantage of the wave generated by Steam Deck and the powerful ROG Ally, Lenovo goes all out with its new hybrid machine: Lenovo Legion Go.

In this report, we are going to review all the key aspects of Lenovo Legion Go, a powerful console/PC hybrid that wants to take the reign of Steam Deck. Will he get it?

Lenovo Legion Go: everything you need to know about the new Steam Deck rival

Lenovo Legion Go, a firm bet

Steam Deck has become the best quality-price option within this booming market, although it is not the most powerful product (on paper), nor the most versatile as a portable console (it does not have Windows 11, with everything that entails. ). But ifit is the best quality-price option.

On the other hand, consoles like ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go are committed to an increase in power, with specifications that are closer to a mid-high range PC, and with ease to better move more demanding games, thanks to the APU Ryzen Z1 Extreme de AMD.

It cannot be denied that Lenovo’s commitment is surprising at all levels. And not only because of its internal power or the ideas contained in its impeccable presentation, but also because the big news that it offers compared to its competitors.

Lenovo Legion Go It is available on the market since the past October 31, 2023, and its reservation campaign began on September 1. Do you already have this machine in your possession?

It should be noted that the machine has two different models, with the only difference being the processor it uses and SSD storage capacity (512 GB and 1 TB). Lenovo is working on a third, cheaper model for the coming months.

At first glance, we find a monster of a console. Legion Go has dimensions of 299x131x 41mm, and an approximate weight of 854 grams (with the controls attached), which are much larger data than the Steam Deck (almost 200 grams more).

The touchscreen QHD+ Lenovo PureSight It is also one of its strong points, as it has 8.8 inchesa scandalous figure that allows us to enjoy better resolution and attention to detail in video games.

And not just video games, because Lenovo Legion Go has numerous multimedia functions. Let’s not forget that, in addition to a console, it is also a small PC, so we can install programs, browse the Internet, watch multimedia content or even add mods to games.

In general, and before commenting on its characteristics, Lenovo Legion Go is a mix between what a hybrid PC offers and the design and features of a console…with Nintendo Switch OLED being the best example in this case.

Specifications and features

The best cover letter for Lenovo Legion Go is in its technical specifications. It must be said that, at the moment, there are two models, but other alternatives are not ruled out in the future.

Lenovo Legion Go is a technical monster, which not only devours the Steam Deck, but also surpasses the powerful ROG Ally from ASUS. Of course, it remains to be seen if he demonstrates it in practice.

Next, you have Lenovo Legion Go specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (3.30 GHz up to 5.10 GHz) / Z1 standard. Screen: 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight QHD+ IPS touch panel. Operating system: Windows 11 Home 64. Battery: 49.2 W/h with fast charging function. print shop: RDNA 3. Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500MHz (soldada). Storage: 512 GB / 1 TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC.

The first thing to mention is the processor it uses. First we have the model with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extremebased on a Zen 4 architecture, which has 8 cores y 16 threads. It is capable of reaching 8.6 TFLOPS of raw power (very close to next-gen consoles).

On the other hand, the model with AMD Ryzen Z1 standard has 6 cores y 12 threads, achieving a deployment of around 2.8 TFLOPS. They are the same APUs (CPU + GPU) that the two available ROG Ally models use, only the difference here is that the RAM is faster.

The screen is also another aspect that differentiates them, and one of the great attractions of Legion Go. While it doesn’t match the color richness of the Nintendo Switch OLED panel, the Lenovo Legion GO has an 8.8-inch LCD screenlarger than the Nintendo console and its rivals, in addition to having touch functions and a higher standard resolution of 2,560 x 1,600.

If we were already amazed by the ROG Ally screen, everything indicates that Legion Go will manage to surpass it, thanks to the fact that it also has 144Hz variable refresh rate (we can also lock it at 60 Hz).

And about refrigeration? Lenovo Legion Go makes use of the system Legion Coldfront, with the aim of keeping the console cool, making as little noise as possible. It depends on the game we run, but first impressions are very good. It has several power and energy saving modes.

We go into two key points for any hybrid console, such as battery and storage. This is where Steam Deck weakest, especially in the former.

Lenovo Legion Go features a 49.2 W/h batterywhich can be loaded very quickly thanks to the function Super Rapid Charge Express. It also benefits from the power bridge and possibility of battery optimization.

At the user level, it is estimated that Battery life is about 6 hoursalthough it depends on the title we are playing, as well as aspects such as brightness, volume or the way we run the games (the higher the power in W, the higher the consumption).

The 4th generation PCle internal storage ranges from 512 GB SSD until 1 TB SSD, although it is possible to expand it using the microSD slot (as on Nintendo Switch), which supports cards with up to 2 TB capacity. It is also possible to change the internal M.2 to install a 2 TB one, although it is a somewhat more laborious process, for now, than on Steam Deck or Rog Ally.

Finally, Legion Go is compatible with wired and wireless headphones, as it has connections Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, 2 puertos USB-C y puerto mini Jack de 3,5mm.

If you like to get the most out of each product, you can also try official Lenovo accessories on your Legion Go, such as the Legion Glasses (augmented reality glasses), headphones 7.1. from Lenovothe official monitor Y34wz-30 or even a gaming backpack.

Approach to Nintendo Switch

One of the most important points of Lenovo Legion Go are its running modes, controls and additional functions. In this sense, the Lenovo machine is more similar to the Nintendo Switch than the Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

The Lenovo device has three execution modes: handheld mode, removable mode and FPS mode.

As on Nintendo Switch, Legion Go can also be used in desktop mode, connecting the console to a monitor or television, or using a docking station.

In handheld mode, Legion Go can run games and programs with both controls coupledwhich is surely the variant most used by players.

The removable mode is striking, because the Lenovo Legion Go controls can be attached or detached on the side rails, As with the Switch Joy-Conand it is a feature that differentiates it from other “established PCs.”

This way, players can take control Legion TrueStrike, and use them wirelessly while the screen acts as the main device. The support or ”pin” is very similar to that of Switch OLED.

What are the Legion Go controls like? In terms of functionality, they are reminiscent of the Joy-Con, but it is true that the TrueStrike are much larger, which is not a problem in terms of ergonomics, mind you.

The TrueStrike are removable controllers, which can be attached to the sides of the Legion Go, or used independently after charging. Count on anti-slip texture, assignable controls and even a touchpad or touch zonesimilar to the one we see on Steam Deck.

Additionally, both controls have RGB lighting on the directional levers, and thanks to the Hall effect of the sticks, We can forget about the feared drift problems (or “Drift” in the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and other controllers from other consoles).

We must also talk about modo FPS, which is perhaps the biggest novelty of Lenovo Legion Go. Your games in first-person shooters and traditional PC games will be a complete paradise, we promise you.

It turns out that both controls can adopt a variant, in which the right controller becomes a joystick (which is equivalent to a functional mouse), and the left controller in a kind of keyboard.

In this way, the player can control the right controller as if it were a vertical mouseand the left controller to control the character (with the W,A,S,D keys), which is a huge advantage when playing first-person shooters, especially in the competitive scene.

Where to buy it, price and other details

Now that you know all about Lenovo Legion Gosurely you are interested in getting it, either right now or in the future.

What we know is that Lenovo Legion Go is on sale for 799 eurosa price slightly higher than the ROG Ally (can be had for 699 euros), which is well above the Steam Deck models (the most expensive costs 679 euros).

The console has been available in the United States since October 31 of this year, and can be purchased through the official Lenovo website (link here).

Be careful, because it can only be purchased on the American website (link), available in two models: one for $699.99 y another for $749.99.

The Spanish website does not yet allow you to buy the Lenovo Legion Go, so stay tuned for possible news about the hybrid device in the coming weeks, but it would normally be available in the coming weeks.

The Lenovo Legion Go bet is very attractive, although Its price can put many off. In that case, you can take a look at this comparison between Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Nintendo Switch, which are great alternatives for those who want to play on a laptop.

Be careful, because new products are coming that want to make it difficult for Lenovo, ASUS or Valve. A good example is the new Emdoor machine, which uses Intel Core Ultra processors, something that had not been seen in this type of device until now.

You are interested in Lenovo Legion Go? It may be the most powerful hybrid console on the market, but not everyone will be able to afford its high price. Of course, it is clear that the Steam Deck’s predominant position is by no means assured.