The Flipper Zero is a multifunctional device that allows you to interact with different types of wireless signals, as well as communication protocols.

It is a hardware hacking tool that can emulate keys, remote controls, RIFD cards and other electronic devices.

Although it looks like a simple toy, it is a very powerful piece of equipment for computer experts, as it allows you to explore and manipulate the invisible waves that surround you.

Additionally, the Flipper Zero has a built-in virtual pet that reacts to the user’s actions and encourages you to explore more possibilities, hence why it has been nicknamed the tamagotchi for hackers.

Everything you can do with a Flipper Zero

It should be noted that the Flipper Zero can be used to learn about how technology works and to experiment with it creatively.

However, it must also be taken into account that This device may lead to improper or illegal uses. Here we share some examples of activities that could entail legal or ethical risks with tamagotchi for hackers:

You can use it as a universal remote control: The Flipper Zero has a large collection of infrared codes that you can send to different electronic equipment, such as Smart TV, sound systems or air conditioning systems, without needing the original remote control. That is, you can change the channel on someone else’s TV easily. Clone access cards– You can clone access credentials, such as work cards or hotel room keys. However, to clone these cards, you need to have physical access to the original card. Read credit card information– It is also capable of reading some parts of a credit card’s information, such as the name and expiration date. But it cannot access the most sensitive data, such as the security code (CVC), which is required to make transactions or check the bank balance. Manipulate mobile phones: This method takes advantage of a vulnerability in the Bluetooth protocol to send mass messages to nearby mobile phones. This can interfere with the normal operation of smartphones and cause performance or battery problems. Access to the charging port of a Tesla– The Flipper Zero is a device that can imitate radio frequency signals and communicate with different types of electronic devices. Among them is the charging port of a Tesla that can be opened, but not to access the interior, but to prank the owner by opening the charging port without his permission. Open garage doors: is a device that can interact with different security systems. Some of these are older and vulnerable, allowing the Flipper Zero to open some garage doors with the push of a button. Ring the doorbell of any house– The device can activate some types of wireless doorbells, mainly older ones. However, this action could be considered illegal. Clone amiibos: the tamagotchi for hackers allows you to read and copy the codes of Nintendo amiibos, which are figures that activate special functions in some games. These features could be accessed without purchasing the figures, which could be considered a way to circumvent the legal purchase of these accessories. Explore your environment: This equipment is used to measure the power of WiFi networks, test the operation of devices such as doorbells, garage doors or locks and check their security level.

The Flipper Zero is a versatile tool that can be used for good or evil. However, it has its limitations and cannot be used for illegal or malicious purposes.

For example, You cannot steal a car, nor manipulate ATMs, alter prices at gas stations or change traffic lights..

These limitations show that the Flipper Zero is a device for learning and having fun, but not for violating complex systems.

Cover image: Flipper Zero Official Blog