Few problems can be as frustrating as when your computer does not recognize your pendrive. These USB storage devices have meant an absolutely significant advance towards the freedom to carry any type of information from one place to another without the slightest effort.

When this type of memory fails, it can become a real nightmare, since it is extremely stressful to have to use data from a pendrive in the Windows operating system and the computer cannot recognize the storage device.

When this happens you can make a series of solutions that you will be able to read today and thus know how to carry them out. Discover What to do if your Windows computer does not recognize a USB memory or pendrive:

Check the hardware and status of the pendrive

Before performing any other action, it is best to check if the computer does not recognize the pendrive, since it may be the fault of the device itself because it is not in good physical condition.

It is best, in the first instance, to test the pendrive in another USB port on another computer or make sure that the device is correctly plugged in.

If you see that the pendrive works on other computers, then it is highly likely that the USB port on your computer has some type of problem, so you should check that it is physically correct.

You can check if it has dirt or if the pendrive is stable inside the port, in case it moves too much and has left its natural place, which is why it may not work.

Device status is also something that You should check when the computer does not recognize the pendrive, as it could be damaged.

Some of the signs that this could be happening may be a lack of response or signal of activity, in addition to the fact that the storage system may suffer visible damage, such as a bent connector, a bumped case, or marks from an impact.

If you find that the pendrive is damaged, it is best to try to recover all the data as you have already read in ComputerHoy.

If the computer does not recognize the pendrive, you can update the drivers

Drivers are those that allow the connection and proper functioning between the operating system and the different types of hardware on your computer.

If it happens that these are not operating normally, are damaged, obsolete or corrupt, the only thing left is to update them so that everything returns to normal.

For update with Windows 11 drivers you must follow these steps:

In the search box on the taskbar you must type Device administrator. The first option you see in the drop-down menu is the one you should click. Next, within the Device Manager, expand the category Universal series bus controllers o USB controllers. Now you need to right click on each USB controller and select Update driver. Then click Automatically search for updated driver software and follow the instructions that appear on the screen. As soon as you complete the task of updating the drivers because the computer does not recognize the pendrive, the best thing to do is restart it.

Check if the USB flash drive has write protection

It may be the case that the computer does not recognize the pendrive because it has write protection activated.

It is best that you follow these steps and check the status of the pendrive, to deactivate it if this type of protection is active:

Once you have the pendrive in the corresponding port, open the File Browser and find the pendrive in the device list. Right-click on that unit and select Properties. Now in the tab Generalyou must make sure that the option Read only is not active. Logically, if you see that it is, uncheck it and click on Accept.

When the computer does not recognize pendrive, it may be due to formatting problems

It may be that the computer does not recognize the pendrive due to some type of problem with the format. Luckily, solving it is very simple, but it is also true that you should know that all the information you have on the pendrive is going to be lost, which is something that you should weigh.

For check the file format of your pendrive or USB memory you must follow these steps

With the pendrive counted in the port, open Disk managementpressing the keys Win + X. Now you should see how the status of the pendrive is. If you see what it says Not assigned o Unallocated space, you must format the drive. Right-click on the pendrive and immediately select Format. Now it’s time to follow the instructions on the screen to format said unit.

Use disk manager, if the computer does not recognize pendrive

There may be a problem in the system and a drive is not assigned to the pendrive for which you need the information it contains.

This is a more common error than you could imagine, with a fairly simple solution, but one that you should do as you are going to read below so as not to have any other problems derived from a bad action.

The first thing you have to do is press Win + X and select Disk management. Now, in the Disk Management window, find your pendrive. Right-click on the space where it is to select Change drive letter and paths. Next, click on Add and choose the unit you want from those available. All you have to do is click on Accept.

Data recovery tools

If at this point, none of the above has been able solve the problem that your computer does not recognize pendrivewhat you have left to do is use third-party tools to try to recover said drive and not lose the information you have on it.

There are several specific applications for this type of tasks, such as Recoverit, TestDisk,

o EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.

More or less the steps in all of them are similar, and may vary slightly. To give you an idea, the process to recover data from a USB stick with a third party applications, the process would be like this (it may vary slightly depending on the program):

The first thing is to download and install one of these applications. Open the application and select the pendrive drive that is not recognized. Next, what you should do is start the scanning processso that the tool searches for corrupt or inaccessible files on the pendrive. When the scan is complete, review the recoverable files, selecting the ones you want to keep and burning a copy of them to another drive that is safe.

When your computer does not recognize a pendrive, it is no reason to panic. There are numerous solutions you can try before considering that your data is lost forever.

There is a wide range of possibilities to solve this problem. You just have to try them to know which one you have success with.