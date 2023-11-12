The Legend of Zelda is going to have a film adaptation and here we compile everything we know about it: producers, director, screenwriter and possible signings.

What a crazy week! Not only have we had the excellent news of the end of the actors’ strike in Hollywood but the video game adaptations They seem to be in a sweet spot with the announcement of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.

At the moment, accompanying the headline we have some very juicy information such as the people and the studio that are going to be behind one of the projects that are going to make us salivate the most until it reaches the big screen.

Miyamoto He said that he had been working with “several years” Avi Arad in this film. Specifically, “about 10 years.”

This would mean that this project has been underway even longer than the collaboration between Nintendo and Universal that was announced in 2015 for theme parks (Super Nintend World) and in 2018 for the Super Mario Bros. movie that was finally released in April 2023. reaping great success. At that time, Miyamoto said that “they were considering the possibility of making them.”

But he has gone to another company: in an agreement about which absolutely nothing had been leaked, Miyamoto says that he has been working for years with Avi Arad, producer of Sony Pictures Known for the Spider-Man movies.

Fans have started fantasizing about the cast and so have we! Who will give life to Link, Zelda o Ganondorf? There are all kinds of bets: from performers with an incredible resemblance to characters such as Hunter Schafer with Princess Zelda to relatively unknown young people who could come to freshen up the poster a little, using their talents.

Everything is up in the air at the moment, but… who would you like to see in The Legend of Zelda? Is live-action really the ideal format or are you more in favor of animation for video game adaptations?

