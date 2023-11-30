We will all agree that video game adaptations They don’t usually turn out well on the big screen. We have some well-known examples, such as those of to the Mortal Kombat saga; and other more recent ones, such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. However, there are some exceptions that break this rule. The sonic movies They are a clear example of this.

We update the article confirming that Sonic 3: The Movie It has a release date for December 20 (Spain) and December 25 (United States) 2024 in both cases. The announcement was made with the first image of Shadow the Hedgehog as he will look like in the film, more or less!

Sonic: From ugly to hero

Nobody can doubt that Sonic He is one of the most recognizable video game characters in pop culture; next to Mario and Pac-Man. That is why the mascot of SEGA has appeared in a large number of media outside of video games.

However, it was not until 2019 when the trailer for what would be the first live-action movie. First impressions were not positive. Largely due to the hyper-realistic Sonic design. For this reason the film was delayed a few months to redesign the character.

In this way, in 2020 it was released Sonic: The Movie. He films triumph among the general public and the previous reproaches for the “ugly” design of the character remained in the background. All thanks to the good numbers that reaped at the box office. Raised more than 300 million dollars.

Due to the success of this film, Paramount Pictures y Sega They decided to launch a second Sonic movie. Like its predecessor, Sonic 2: The Movie it was a success.

For this movie they brought back more characters from the franchise. Sonicas Tails y Knuckles. Thus expanding the Sonic cinematic universe.

Sonic 2 raised more than 400 million dollars, surpassing its predecessor. Consequently, it is not surprising that a few months after its release the producers announced that the third movie.

What to expect from Sonic 3?

The third installment of Sonic of was confirmed by Paramount shortly after the release of the second film. However, it was not until August when they would announce the release date. Sonic 3: The Movie will be released on December 20, 2024. So there is only one year left to enjoy the adventures of the SEGA hedgehog and his friends on the big screen.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

Everything seems to indicate that Sonic 3: The Movie will not only bring back the protagonist trio made up of Sonic, Tails y Knuckles, but they will also introduce us to new characters. For example, Shadow. Let us remember that we were able to see the latter briefly in the post credits scene of Sonic 2.

A bright future for Sonic

Finally, it should be noted that those responsible for the film hope to obtain the same or better results than with the last two films in the franchise. Sonic 2 became the highest-grossing video game movie in history in the United Statesso we can expect great things from its sequel, if they have really set out to improve their results.

Besides, the sonic cinematic universe will continue to expand; given that, Sonic 3: The Movieit is not the only project they have Paramount Pictures y SEGA In hands. Due to the good reception by the public, it has been decided to carry out a spin-off series Focused on Knuckles. This series will be exclusive to the Paramount+ platform.

The future of video game adaptations looks very promising, since in addition to Sonic, Super Mario will arrive with force with the premiere of a great movie this coming year. However, the blue blur has everything to keep rocking with an animated series in Netflixa spin-off of Knuckles in live-action and this long-awaited third project, we can’t wait!

Leaked images from the movie

In July 2023, several images from the filming were leaked through a group of Facebook.

View post on imgur.com

Here you can see places familiar to those who have seen the previous ones. sonic movies.

A break in Hollywood endangers the production of Sonic 3: The Movie

As you well know, since last July, the association of screenwriters and actors has been on strike to negotiate better working conditions. For this reason, the filming of films like Sonic 3 is paralyzed. However, Paramount would be studying continuing to record scenes of the film in which the actors do not appear, thus being able to advance work to clarify the situation. For the moment, a tape delay is ruled out, but it is something that could end up happening if the situation does not change for the better in the short term.

We will continue to inform you about any news that comes out about the future of Sonic on the big screen. Remember, there will also be a animated series on Netflix about the blue hedgehog, so his future on the big screen seems brighter than ever.