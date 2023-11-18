The end of Loki leaves doubts about the character’s future in the MCU and we tell you what can happen.

Loki is played by Tom Hiddleston

The end of Loki season 2 It was full of surprises, but what most intrigues fans is knowing if they will be able to see more of the adventures of Loki in it UCM. In a heart-stopping ending in which Loki fought to save the universe, the credits of the Marvel series made their way to close a plot with many temporal complications in which you may wonder if this is the end of the road for the god of Asgard. Here we are going to try to get something clear about a season 3 of Loki, but Read carefully because there will be spoilers from this point on..

What do we know about Loki’s future in the MCU?

The ending shows Tom Hiddleston’s version of Loki sacrificing himself to save the timelines he meddled with. After exhausting all possible scenarios, Loki ends up saving all the dying branches of the timeline. Loki’s ending suggests that this is a pretty definitive chapter not only for the series, but it felt like a resounding farewell to the character of Loki. This leads us to think that Tom Hiddleston may not be involved in the MCU again.

In this sense, Marvel has not yet announced whether Loki will return with a third season on Disney+ in the future. Unlike the first season, there was no announcement in the post-credits of Loki season 2 that the series would return. Added to this are some rumors that have already begun to circulate on social networks and that indicated that this would be the end of Loki’s adventures.

Still, the writers, who have the most say in this, have been a little more positive. The producer of Loki, Kevin Wright, assured that they have a lot of stories saved that are waiting to be told. He also said that the build-up to a season 3 was also not as clear as the second one was.

Taking all this into account, we would be very surprised not to see all the characters who were involved in Loki again. Right now, Loki is at the center of the universe multiverse. UCM, so it seems very likely that he will have an important role to play in the rest of the Multiverse Saga that is in development. In the event that Loki doesn’t move forward, one way he could return is with another Thor sequel. While it is true that the Thor 5 movie has not yet been announced, the end of Thor: Love and Thunder assured that the God of Thunder return.

However, what is probably more likely is that Loki regrese en Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. His character has been closely linked to Kang the Conqueror so far, and given the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we run the risk that the Council of Kangs is very interested in who they’ve been trying to kill. stop his feet.

