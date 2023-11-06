There was a combination of events on the sun that ensured that there were extremely many and very beautiful northern lights. I have even seen that it has been visible as far away as Turkey, very special.

It’s a combination of things that happened on the sun. We are heading for a peak. All year round, 24 hours a day, particles from the sun pass through the universe. And on the sun there may be special events that send more particles into space at a high speed, and a high density. And coincidentally, there were more of those events yesterday. Moreover, in the part of the sun that was aimed at the earth. So yeah, everything fit and that led to last night’s party.