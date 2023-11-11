In the midst of all the maelstrom of superheroes, converted into widows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame (2019), I remember that Joker (2019) came into our lives with the same aplomb that winter arrives: with cruelty and without warning , permeating our spirit with coldness and depressing us a little.

For better or worse, whether you are a fan of Todd Phillips’ film or a detractor of his anti-comic proposal, Joaquin Phoenix’s film did not leave anyone indifferent. Not even the Film Academy, which ended up nominating the film for no less than 11 Oscars and awarding it two of them: Best Actor and Best Original Score.

seen the movie, we were sworn and perjured that there would be no Joker 2. How could there be a sequel to a film that came to shake off the dust of franchises and demonstrate the potential of Elseworlds stories, fleeing from intertextuality and shared universes? Nothing. Impossible. A sequel made no sense.

But I guess raise more than 1 billion dollars with a budget of 55 million of dollars had a lot to do with Warner Bros. Pictures’ decision to launch a sequel to the Clown Prince of Crime, which they titled Joker: Folie à Deux after I don’t know what mental disorder from I don’t know what French word.

Production details were announced in parts. Todd Phillips was back behind the cameras and Joaquin Phoenix was in front. Scott Silver’s script has to be very good for the Napoleon (2023) actor to have accepted the sequel. They say that he studies his scripts meticulously, that he doesn’t take anything that isn’t worth it.

But, of course, they also told us that there would be no a second Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie. My advice? Never believe anything that comes from Hollywood. Or yes, believe it; but you run the risk of being disappointed, because in the place of dreams it is my custom to say one thing one day and do the opposite the next.

After that, Warner announced that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn. Ah! And that it would be a musical. Superhero lovers, and even fans of the first film who don’t exactly adore those in capes and masks, grimaced and wondered if this had been a good idea. It’s still early to know.

Either way, the potential of the film Joker: Folie à Deux it’s extraordinary. We are faced with a once again disruptive and transgressive proposal within the film genre, and a delivery that could examine psychological and mental blocks of almost unlimited audiovisual power.

How they do it or what the final result of the execution is, that is a very different thing. Of course, the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux at the cinema will once again leave no one indifferent. And I am very clear about the things I want to see in the movie so that they meet my expectations and I leave the movie theater shaking again, as happened in the first one.

Continuation of audiovisual tone and treatment

Joker – Final Trailer (English)

The first thing I want to see in Joker: Folie à Deux is a continuation of the tone and audiovisual treatment that was given to the first delivery. On that occasion, Todd Phillips had the figure of Martin Scorsese in the pre-production and development of the production designs for the recreation of Gotham and that era.

The idea was to emulate the conflictive and criminal New York of the 70sbefore Mayor Rudy Giuliani decided to sweep it under the rug and remove the mafia, organized crime and delinquency from the central streets of Manhattan to crowd them into the outskirts of New York and even beyond the Lincoln Tunnel.

Taking into account that Martin Scorsese grew up on those streets and portrayed the crime of that era as few filmmakers have done, and assuming that Joker was a combination of Taxi Driver (1976) and The King of Comedy (1982), it would be logical to assume that the Italian-American director was going to return for the second installment.

Nothing is further from reality. Martin Scorsese will not be part of the production or pre-production of Joker: Folie à Deux. This raises doubts about the possibility that the Clown Prince of Crime sequel will manage to have the same tone and recreate the same dense and oppressive atmosphere that the 2019 film had.

Of course, it seems essential to me that that atmosphere continues to exist. And I’m not talking about the streets of New York, but about the depressive, tortuous and dark essence that we had in all the Joker footage. Although Joker: Folie à Deux takes us inside Arkham Asylum, the essence must remain or it will be a narrative disappointment.

Exploring Harley Quinn’s Psychology

Another thing I want to see in Joker: Folié a Deux is exploring the psychology of Harley Quinn. Lady Gaga has the opportunity to do something that the DC Extended Universe films haven’t done with Margot Robbie’s version, although they have slightly touched on some aspects during her origin and her transformation.

They were aspects developed with brevity and some laziness, except for the bar sequence at the beginning of Birds of Prey (2020), when Harley Quinn gets drunk after ending her relationship with The Joker and opens up to Black Canary about her identity, who she is and What can people expect from a harlequin like her.

I do not mean with this that the Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie be bad, far from it. I say that in the DCEU they preferred the wilder, crazier and more comical version of the character instead of the dark, depressing and psychological one that the comics have sometimes given us. However, Joker: Folie à Deux can repair that superficiality.

In fact, it has all the ingredients to do it. It has been rumored that Joker: Folie à Deux will take place inside Arkham Asylum, but that Harley Quinn’s origin story They will turn it around. Apparently, the two villains will already know each other as mentally ill, not as psychiatrist and patient, as in traditional canon.

Despite Harley Quinn is my favorite character in comics history, and I tend to be very purist with the things I love, the truth is that this change doesn’t seem all that bad to me. Especially if they manage to capture the essence of what happens between the two characters; but above all, with her.

Harley Quinn is one of the most complex characters that inhabit the pages of DC Comics. And one of the saddest, if I may be so bold. Lady Gaga has in her hands the possibility of giving us the definitive psychological construction, perhaps inspired by the graphic novel Harleen, by Stejepan Sejic.

From Todd Phillips and Scott Silver in the literary section, but from Lady Gaga in the construction and interpretive characterization that she wants to give to the character. In these two aspects lies the potential of turn Harley Quinn not only into an aesthetic icon for the masses and Halloween nights, but in a new legend of cinema.

Complete Joker Transformation

Joker – The reasons for the success of the film

The third thing that happens in Joker: Folie à Deux is the complete transformation of the joker. Let’s be honest, we barely saw the real Clown Prince of Crime in the 2019 film. Joaquin Phoenix didn’t have time to have fun. When they took the monster out of the cell and the fireworks started, it was over. That’s life!

Fortunately, if anything gives us the opportunity Joker: Folie à Deux, it is to see Joaquin Phoenix in all his splendor. Obviously, he runs the risk of transforming the measured characterization of him as the Clown Prince of Crime into a festival of grimaces and smiles, but he is such a good actor that I believe he will give us another role for the ages.

Eye! It’s important pointing that Joaquin Phoenix’s transformation into Joker: Folie à Deux It should not only be physical, but also psychological. There is a long, long way to go to see the Joker from the comics in this franchise. In fact, I don’t think we’ll ever see it, because it doesn’t fit the previously mentioned tone and treatment.

However, it is necessary that Todd Phillips and Scott Silver have not simply taken the same character from the first film and put him in a different narrative, without adapting him or taking into account that he is no longer the same person he was at the beginning. of his story, he is no longer the same Arthur Fleck who returned home hunched over in the rain.

The protagonist has freed himself. The clown is out of the box. In Joker: Folie á Deux, we have to meet a much more complex guy, but at the same time unleashed. And, if the story is going to revolve around his romantic relationship with Harley Quinn, then we must also have a self-aware manipulator.

Everything that is not evolving the character towards a complete transformation into Joker: Folie à Deux it will be a mistake. Maybe it’s a little presumptuous to tell creatives how to do things, but… Damn! That’s supposed to be having a fan card, right? Ask, and ask, and ask, at the cost of a movie ticket.

restrained musical

And finally, I hope and pray that Joker: Folie á Deux is a restrained musical. As I mentioned at the beginning, it is rumored that the second installment of the Clown Prince of Crime in (not so) alone is going to have musical fragments, and that is why they have hired Lady Gaga to characterize Harley Quinn.

I take off my mask and recognize it: I hate musicals. I hate them all, fervently. Well, to be honest, I’ve always had a soft spot for Grease (1978). I saw it when I was just a child and I remember my mother’s smile looking at the screen. Just to see my mother smile is worth having John Travolta’s musical exist.

However, the rest of the musicals, even yesterday’s film classics like Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and today’s film classics like La La Land: City of Stars (2016), put me in a very bad mood. I have never understood why they suddenly start singing and dancing, instead of conversing and behaving like normal people. Why the hell do they do it?

For this reason, when I found out that Joker 2 it was going to be a musical, I panicked. I had fallen in love with Joaquin Phoenix’s first film, to such an extent that I returned to the cinema five times to enjoy it in multiple ways: in 4K, in Laser Rex, in the original version with subtitles, in extendable seats…

But turning the dramatic, psychological, dark and violent Joker franchise into a musical? What was the point of that? Then, over time, I refined my posture. Alright. I’m going to compromise on all the above points. If there are only several musical passages in the film, I will bite the bullet and swallow my pride.

However, as the musical de Joker: Folie à Deux don’t be restrained and we really have a classic narrative composition of the genre… Then, honestly, I’m going to have a problem. And I know that the problem will be mine alone, because there are many people who love musical films and are in favor of this proposal.

Furthermore, I run the risk of swallowing my words and really having a musical fit perfectly with the history of Joker: Folie à Deux. After all, we are going to enter the heart of Arkham Asylum and everything is possible within that infected asylum where the worst of the worst of the streets of Gotham City are found.

However, when they talked about Asylum Arkham one Joker: Folie à Deux, I made my own movie and imagined Grant Morrison’s psychotropic narrative and Dave McKean’s surreal illustrations, not a musical. I say mea culpa, but I maintain my prejudices. I hope they don’t go too far with the songs and dances.

Ultimately, this is everything I expect from Joker: Folie à Deux and everything I long to see on the big screen. I would like to know what you expect and what your expectations are regarding the premiere of the sequel directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Don’t forget to leave us a comment with your contribution.