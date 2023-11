So far he is one of Juve’s symbols of the first part of the season. Gleison Bremer is the leader of the Juventus defense: the centre-back, among the best on the pitch against Cagliari, scored his first goal of this championship against the Sardinians. “After Torino, the first year at Juve was difficult. I hope to continue like this” he explained to Dazn at the end of the match. Let’s get to know him better…