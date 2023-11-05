Superman has had plenty of major enemies on the big screen, but have they lived up to the Man of Steel?

Superman is probably one of the greatest superheroes that can be adapted from comics to the big screen. The history of last son of krypton It offers a lot of gameplay and is rich in enemies, although the Seventh Art has the ugly habit of reducing that list to a handful.

Throughout the different films of Superman (not in those that appear in a choral form), Kal’el He has faced many enemies who acted at the command of evil geniuses.

We are going to focus on these criminal minds and their different iterations, although we leave out characters like Lenny Luthor (Luckily Jon Cryer was able to redeem himself in the Arrowverse).

Today, at HobbyCine, the Top Superman Movie Villains Ranked From Worst to Best.

Doomsday (Robin Atkin Downes)

Let’s start with the Snyderversowhich had its lights and shadows when it came to villains. Doomsday It was a shadow.

The final villain of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice emerges as an infallible enemy that can only be stopped if Superman, Batman y Wonder Woman They join forces.

The character himself may be promising, but they sneaked in an outtake of Peter Jackson in The Lord of the Rings that the director didn’t want as a cave troll model.

As a challenge, well… but as a villain, he remains in the shadow of Lex Luthor and the general Zodfrom whose DNA it arises, by the way.

Ross Webster (Robert Vaughn)

Although the great Robert Vaughn did a great job playing Ross Webster In Superman III, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the character is just a white-label Lex Luthor.

In fact, the character is so ineffective that he even overshadows him. August “Gus” Gorman (Richard Pryor), another character who is difficult to take seriously — even though the original plan for him was to turn him into Brainiac.

Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg)

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

We return to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and, this time, we are going with his main villain, Lex Luthor.

As you can see, the iteration of Jesse Eisenberg It also doesn’t climb too high on the list, something that wouldn’t have happened if Zack Snyder had given us the version of the post-credits scene itself. moviemuch more in line with the comics.

However, we got a guy with father-child problems and more than one flaw when it comes to deities with an absurd plan that he had been wrapped in nerves.

Except for that ending, Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor is very improvable, and we’re being kind.

Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey)

Kevin Spacey like Lex Luthor is one of the things that can be saved from Superman Returns, and that, in essence, the House of Cards actor dedicated himself to paying tribute to Gene Hackman.

His performance was maddening and psychotic enough to land in the middle of our ranking of Superman villains. Plus, he generated memes, which always helps.

Superman malvado (Christopher Reeve)

We return to Superman III which, although it didn’t hit the nail on the head with Ross Webster, did get it right with what promised to be a secondary plot.

The creation of evil man It was the perfect occasion to give Christopher Reeve a villain at his level: himself.

It is clear that the actor had a blast playing this disturbed version of the superhero who, at times, was truly scary.

So much so that the evil Superman is one of the best things about Superman III, despite the fact that, as we have said, it is a secondary plot.

General Zod (Michael Shannon)

In Man of Steel, Michael Shannon had the difficult role of playing General Zod and bringing the entire world to its knees in his quest to build a new Krypton on the ashes of Earth.

The actor gives his all in his performance, which is also physically brutal on screen in the combat scenes against Henry Cavill’s Superman.

General Zod (Terence Stamp)

From Zod to Zod: Terence Stamp is one step above his colleague for his interpretation of the character in Richard Donner’s films.

His role, cold, devious, calculating and also blind with rage, offers a unique version that not all actors can achieve.

Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman)

Any actor who plays Lex Luthor on screen must be clear that the bar to beat was set by a guy named Gene Hackman.

This despicable, intelligent and megalomaniacal villain has established himself in several sequels as Superman’s great enemy.

To this day, no actor has managed to eclipse the work of Hackman who, with his relentless performance, made Lex’s generally ridiculous plans take a backseat.

As we have said, there are many secondary villains (Nuclear Man, Faora-Ul, Ursa, etc., who do not enter our list because they are not, strictly speaking, main villains of Superman. Have we left out any that you think What should be on the list?