After several days at number 1 on the most viewed lists on Netflix, the platform has certified in its weekly Top the position held by ‘Sálvese donde puede’, the new incarnation of ‘Sálvame’. The success is indisputable. It is a different format than the one that La Fábrica de la Tele developed for Mediaset, but bringing the program’s famous collaborators to the foreground has been one of the keys to this strategic success by Netflix.

The numbers. The Top provided by Netflix with the most viewed programs of each week places ‘Sálvese donde puede’ (which receives the international title of ‘Fame after Fame’) at number 1 of the most viewed in Spain in the period from 6 to 12 of November. As the program does not appear in the tops of other countries or enter the international list, Netflix does not provide its number of viewers or, as they certify, views. The success, however, is beyond any doubt, overtaking titles such as ‘Cadáveres’, ‘Elite’ or ‘Lupin’ in Spain.

The stars are them. Without a doubt, one of the keys to the success of ‘Save yourself who can’ is the absolute prominence of the presenters of ‘Sálvame’. Netflix and La Fábrica de la Tele know that in recent times the program’s viewers did not come to find out about the latest troubles of the celebrities whom they skinned live, but to enjoy the quarrels, the interactions and the tragicomic swings of personality of the presenters of the space themselves. In ‘Save yourself who can’ they are themselves playing themselves without the need for excuses.

The grill changes. Netflix usually releases first thing in the morning on Fridays. This time, and honoring the traditional television origins of the space’s protagonists, the premiere was at 9:00 p.m. In the first 50 minutes, the program was the first national trending topic, recording 5,000 tweets published that were only unseated by the LaLiga match, which coincided with the second episode. After the 150′ minutes of these three episodes, the program established itself as the second national trending topic and Lydia Lozano, above competitors such as ‘La Voz’ or ‘Big Brother VIP’.

On the hunt for success. Netflix has always been attentive to successes outside of streaming in search of potential programs and series to add to its catalog. From more conventional maneuvers, such as deals with traditional broadcasters (he has done it several times with the BBC, co-producing or continuing series like ‘The Last Kingdom’) to pacts with production companies that move outside the margins of streaming. In this case it has been with La Fábrica de la Tele, owner of the ‘Sálvame’ format and which since its creation has always worked with Mediaset and, occasionally, regional or local television stations.

New horizons at La Fábrica de la Tele. At the press presentation of ‘Sálvese puede’, Belén Esteban was comfortable with her former bosses at Mediaset, mocking the poor audience figures they are achieving by not finding a replacement for ‘Sálvame’ even with apparently infallible tricks like Ana Rosa Quintana. But he also missed a small detail, which apparently was not expected to come to light yet, although ‘El Economista’ had announced it a few days ago: La Fábrica de la Tele has bought back from Mediaset the stake that it had in its Actions. The production company will be able to move more freely in the future, and possibly, given the success of this first experiment, streaming is a future objective.

Bridges between televisions. Alliances between streaming and television (or their producing tentacles, as in this case) are not at all unusual in the current panorama, where we are witnessing a singular mutation of platforms into echo chambers of mainstream successes. Hence the pacts between Prime Video and Mediaset to co-produce or broadcast their series for the first time on the Amazon platform, to the inspiration in formats that first succeeded massively on linear channels, from ‘Takeshi’s Castle / Yellow Humor’ to the multiple derivatives of ‘Blind Trust / Temptation Island’ that is currently plaguing streaming.

The transfer continues. Or, directly, the license of products and characters that we have always associated with traditional television. This Christmas, Disney + has a special Christmas program with Isabel Preysler and her family, traditional standard bearers of the most traditional gossip press. Next week, Prime Video premieres a new edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’, even imitating the times and rhythms of the previous incarnations. And the characters of ‘Sálvame’ sweeping Netflix after Tele5 has ended their program in an appropriately spectacular way. A trend that is not known if it will last over time, but it is certainly there right now.

