Denpasar Voice- It has recently been widely reported that PSM Makassar Everton striker Nascimento will be loaned to another club in the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

One of the clubs said to be interested in using Everton Nascimento’s services is PSS Sleman.

This was discovered by uploading the Instagram account @liga_dagelann on Friday (3/11/2023).

The PSM Makassar vs Persija Jakarta match in the 18th week was said to be the Brazilian player’s last match with Bernando Tavares’ team.

“ON LOAN Everton Nascimento will move to PSS Sleman on loan. “The match against Persija Jakarta will be his last,” wrote the account admin, quoted by Suara Denpasar, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Meanwhile, Everton Nascimento via his personal Instagram account seemed to say goodbye to the first Indonesian club he ever played for.

“Enjoying the last moments with this shirt to the fullest.. ready for tomorrow,” tulisnya melalui akun @vetonascimento.

A number of his colleagues at PSM Makassar responded to this upload with sad emoticons.

“@ventonascimento (emoji bersedih),” wrote @yansayuri11.

“Habibi (sad emoji),” continued @rickypratama015.

“Everton (sad emoji),” wrote @muhardiansyah.1.

“Habibi @ventonascimento,” wrote @akbartanjung16.

Meanwhile, a number of fans also expressed their thanks to the 30 year old player.

Quoted via transfermarkt.co.id, the player who was brought in in May 2022 is still under contract with PSM Makassar until 2024.

With PSM Makassar he has played in 58 matches, contributing 12 goals and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, this season in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 Competition, Everton played in 15 matches with one goal and 2 assists.

Until this news was published, neither PSM Makassar nor PSS Sleman had made an official announcement regarding this news. (*/Dinda)