Evercade consoles continue to receive new game compilations. We show you those from Delphine Software, Sunsoft or Full Void, among others.

With the multitude of new developments that invade the catalog of “powerful” consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch, sometimes we forget that there are somewhat more modest projects, but equally fun as Evercade’s.

The “cartridge” family of consoles has gotten their act together this year and not only have they launched the recent Super Pocket laptops, but they have been receiving many game compilations throughout these months.

Therefore, before the year ends (and the final fireworks arrive with the Duke Nukem compilations), we wanted to take stock and show you both a unboxing as a gameplay thing of the most recent compilations.

The latest releases to arrive have been Full Void (which sets an interesting precedent by being a “native” creation for Evercade, with only one game) and Home Computer Heroes volumen 1. A few weeks before, we saw how the Delphine Software and Sunsoft compilations.

In the case of cartridges with two games, we have had the releases of Demons of Asteborg + Astebros y de Goodboy Galaxy + Witch n Wizall of them titles with a very retro approach but very varied proposals.

Quality is not expensive

Each of these compilations usually costs between 20 and 25 eurosdepending on the store, while the special edition of Full Void goes up to 30 euros, approximately. In any case, these are very competitive prices, especially since complete instruction manuals and, depending on the game, stickers or mini-posters are included.

In the video that heads this content you can see most of these in motion. new games for Evercade, in addition to its unboxing. And, if you are bitten by the console bug, here we show you the unboxing of Evercade EXP. Tempting for Christmas, right?

