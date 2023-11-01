loading…

The Israeli army claims the ground invasion of Gaza is according to plan. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel’s operation in Gaza was “proceeding as planned”. In fact, 16 of its soldiers were easily massacred by Hamas during the land invasion.

“With advance planning, precise intelligence and combined attacks, our forces broke through the Hamas defense line in the north of the Gaza Strip,” Hagari said, as reported by the Times of Israel.

He called the killing of the commander of Hamas’ anti-tank forces important, and said it would impact the group’s future fighting capabilities.

The Israeli military said it killed Muhammad Atzar, described as the head of Hamas’s “anti-tank system.”

It said under his command “a number of anti-tank attacks were carried out against Israeli citizens” and Israeli soldiers.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli army’s statement.

Meanwhile, “the US is not paying attention to what Hamas is saying,” said Al Jazeera senior analyst Marwan Bishara.

Bishara said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in a live speech we reported today, changed his tune and offered a “solution” – but that solution is likely “to be ignored” amid Western countries’ continued support for Hamas. Israel.

“Haniyeh went beyond what Hamas usually talks about, namely defeating the enemy and such PR, to talking about a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Bishara said.