Once he was grabbed by the throat by an indignant visitor to the Deventer Dickens Festival. “That gentleman didn’t like what I did,” says Loek van Voorst (80). He is the man who, after almost three decades, gives up his role as Scrooge, as an old grumpy miser during the Deventer winter festival. “But other than that: you didn’t have to worry about anyone. Even if you curse them, they still laugh their heads off.”