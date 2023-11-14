Eurozone, high rates favor banking institutions, especially Italian and Spanish ones

The tall ones interest rates, which have skyrocketed since July 2022 with the decisions of the ECBhave favored part of the banking system. In Europe, the banking institutions that were best able to take advantage of the exceptional period were the Italian and Spanish ones. In fact, if you take into consideration the increases in profitability, the institutions that have improved your ROTE (return of tangible equity) were ours Unicredit (almost seven points), Intesa Sanpaolo and then in Spain ING, Bankinter and CaixaBank. Among the Spanish companies, in addition to the latter, those who enjoyed the moment most were Ibex – Banco Santander, BBVA, Banco Sabadell. On the other hand French and German banks remained fairly still. Furthermore, the two large German entities, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are still below double digits.

Eurozone, variable rates have favored greater revenues

I reasons that favored the Italian and Spanish banking systems are explained by the technicians: in the two countries there has been a stronger revaluation of their assets compared to the rest of the large community bodies which have revised the updating of mortgage installments on variable rate loans. In both countries this type of rate was still the most used. These credits normally refer to Euribor and are reviewed once a year. The profit is put under interest margins and income, creating unquestionable profitability. Some comments on the results number one of large groups however, they were characterized by realism “We have an adequate and reasonable profitability, increased because we came from very low levels, in any case we are still far from those achieved by American banks and above all the increase in profitability still does not seem to be able to cover the cost of capital”.

Eurozone, in Italy Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo with the largest increases

On Italian territory the two large banking institutions, Intesa San Paolo and Unicreditthey recorded increases equal respectively at 65.5% and 43.3%. Important increases especially when compared to those of 2022 equal to less than 8%. The future, in the short term, seems to still maintain room for some increases in terms of profitability. There key to growth in this sense it should pass, according to many, for the containment of the cost of deposits. According to the ECB, in September Spanish banks paid 2.33% on household term deposits for up to one yearthe French ones 3.66% and the Italian ones 3.54% compared to an average of 3.09% in the Eurozone.

What is certain is that, although the ECB and the Fed will probably not continue their strategy of increases, interest rates are expected to remain high for some time to come. If this is certainly not good news for customers, it may nevertheless not be entirely unpleasant for the banking system which, in any case, has had to face (as have all industrial and non-industrial sectors) complicated years.

