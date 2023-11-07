Stock market, Europe in decline. Spread below 185 basis points. BTP, yield at 4.51%

Stock market down at the mid-session mark, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index it loses 0.64% to 28,498 points. In the rest of Europe, in Frankfurt the Dax 30 falls by 0.021% together with the Cac 40 of Paris which marks -0.50%. London in positive with the Ftse 100 which gains 0.04% to 7,423 points.

Business Square marks time by entering a tired phase, in which operators seem reluctant to take initiatives, worried both about finding confirmation of the expectations of an easing of monetary tightening and about the negative signals that continue to arrive from the macro front. Today it was the turn of the data on German industrial production, which fell by 1.4% in September, against expectations of -0.1%. Instead, +0.5% in producer prices in the Eurozone are expected.

On the price list, the drop in crude oil prices to their lowest levels in over two months pushes sector stocks down, with Eni -1,4%, Saipem -1,5%, Tenaris -1.8%. The other energy stocks, however, were positive, with Terna +0,5%, Snam +0,4%, Enel +0.3%. In evidence Cnh (+2.4%) after the announcement of the next buy back which will be followed at the end of the year by the cancellation of the stock from the list, which as expected will only be listed in New York.

Among the other blue chips, up Later (+1%) after the quarterly results and the increase in guidance, good I connected (+2.9%) on press rumors regarding purchasing interest by North American funds. Stellar drops 1.1%, down too Prysmian, Pirelli. Among the financial people Fineco -3%, banks negative.

Lo spread between BTPs and German Bunds at mid-session it stopped at 182 basis points. The yield on the ten-year bond Italian instead it stands at 4.51%.

