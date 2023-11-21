We review the sales data for games and consoles at the European level in October 2023, with a clear winner (EA Sports FC 24) against its tough rivals.

The video game industry continues to grow, in a historic year 2023 in terms of releases. Black Friday is approaching, and that means that November is possibly one of the best months yet. How was things in October?

We already reviewed the current sales in the United States, and now it’s Europe’s turn. It is the second largest market in the industry, both in software sales and in sales of PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

There is good news, judging by the data provided by GSD. Total game sales were 10.21 millionwhich is a good figure, if we take into account that sales of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 are NOT included (unlike what happened in previous years).

Compared to the month of September, platforms such as PS5 and Switch sold more units, with Xbox losing steam after the launch of Starfield. A general level, October sales were 16% higher.

We are going to review the most important data from the GSD ranking (via GamesIndustry). We remember that they include all physical and digital sales in the eurozone in October 2023.

Almost half a million consoles sold

Perhaps it is the big headline of this sales count. According to GSD estimates, in October around 481,000 consoles were sold (among all platforms) on the European continent.

We start with the games. EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game of the month, easily surpassing its immediate pursuers. It does not matter that has sold 10% less than FIFA 23 in the same period of time.

As second, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has managed to surpass the title that closes the podium, which is none other than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5.

The new Assassin’s Creed is far from Valhalla (it has sold half of it), but it surpasses Origins and Odyssey. For its part, Spidey 2 has sold 30% more than the first game in its first two weeks.

In the rest of the top 10, Super Mario Bros. Wonder stands out in fourth position, as it has sold twice as many units as Mario Odyssey at its launch. Warning: Digital sales are NOT included.

We must also talk about Battlefield 2042 and It Takes Two, titles from two years ago that have returned in style. This is the top 10 best-selling games of October in Europe:

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder (no incluye ventas digitales) GTA V Lords of the Fallen Battlefield 2042 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two

At the hardware level, PlayStation 5 has sold 143% more than in October of last year, and it is the best-selling console on the European continent. In second position is Nintendo Switch, despite sell 20% less.

Xbox Series X|S is in third position, after sell 52% less than in October 2022. In the accessories category, a total of 1.14 million products were sold (slight decrease of 3.6%).

What do you think of the European sales of games and consoles in October 2023? As expected, EA Sports FC 24 y PS5 They mark the way forward, while releases such as Forza Motorsport, MGS: Master Collection or Detective Pikachu: The Return have been left out of the top 10.