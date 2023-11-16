Uncertain European futures. BTP, yield at 4.42%

Futures are weak today sull’EuroStoxxafter the European stock markets closed sharply higher yesterday, with London advancing by 0.62%, Frankfurt by 0.86%, Paris by 0.33% e Milano at +0.42%, in the wake of inflation data, which showed signs of a slowdown, especially in the United Kingdom, where consumer prices fell more than expected in October, increasing the chances that the Bank of England could consider rate cuts as early as May 2024.

Spread stable at 181 basis points

Start of the day without shocks for him spread between BTPs and Bunds which opens at 181 points. The ten-year yield drops to 4.42%, compared to the previous 4.44%.

Future in calo a Wall Street

Futures slightly down on US stock market indices in early trading. The contract on the Dow Jones marks -0.09%, while the S&P500 falls by 0.05% and the Nasdaq suffers -0.12%. The oil price closed lower in New York and continues to fall in Asia, with futures on Wti down by more than 2% to 76 dollars and those on Brent just above 80 dollars a barrel. The raw was paid by the higher-than-expected increase in US inventories and operators’ growing concerns about the demand trend in Asia.

Today and tomorrow, in addition to Lagarde and the American central bankers, macro data on industrial production and weekly unemployment benefits will come out of the USA, while tomorrow’s verdict is expected Moody’s on Italy’s sovereign rating. Today Biden and Xi will speak at the forum on Asia-Pacific economic cooperation in San Francisco, while the US Senate approved the extension of the federal budget for another two months, thus avoiding the shutdown, the closure of American government activities. The bill, already approved by the House on Tuesday, will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Subscribe to the newsletter