The International Book Fair (FIL) of Guadalajara has not yet started and you can now enjoy its benefits. Seeking to commemorate the invitation of the Fair to the European Union for the 2023 edition, the University of Guadalajara (UDG) has cured the European Film Festivalset to be projected in the FICG Film Library.

He Festival will begin today, November 17, and will have almost daily screenings until next Sunday, the 26th of the same month.. All features will be free. Tickets must be purchased the same day of the performance at the theater box office. Film library. The number of tickets available will depend on the screening venue.

The FICG Film Library It is located in the University Cultural Center of the EDIT located on Av. Periférico. Pte. Manuel Gómez Morín 1695 in Nativity scenes. The FIL It will open activities next Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Which films are involved?

Composed of 22 films from more than 25 different countries of the old continent. The complete catalog is as follows:

The eight mountains (2022)

Italy, Belgium, France, United Kingdom.

147 min.

November 24, 08:00 PM.

Malta.

94 min.

November 19, 06:00 PM.

Netherlands, United Kingdom.

102 min.

November 26, 06:20 PM.

Greece, Bulgaria.

98 min.

November 26, 08:30 PM.

Spain, Greece.

109 min.

November 23, 06:00 PM.

Rumania.

105 min.

November 17, 07:00 PM.

November 18, 05:50 PM.

Finland.

81 min.

November 25, 08:20 PM.

Ukraine.

80 Min.

November 21, 03:30 PM.

Bulgaria, Spain, France (2022).

93 min.

November 18, 08:30 PM.

That make the light (2019)

Slovakia, Czech Republic.

93 min.

November 22, 05:00 PM.

Hungary.

110 min.

November 24, 03:30 PM.

Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, United States.

96 min.

November 24, 05:50 PM.

Solo we have left balar (2019)

Sweden, Georgia, France.

113 min.

November 19, 03:30 PM.

The boy in it puente (2017)

Cyprus.

85 min.

November 23, 08:20 PM.

Mi last year of loser (2018)

Slovenia.

88 min.

November 19, 08:00 PM.

Latvia.

110 min.

November 26, 03:30 PM.

It will never snow again (2020)

Poland, Germany, Netherlands.

118 min.

November 21, 05:15 PM.

Estonia, United Kingdom.

107 min.

November 18, 03:40 PM.

Portugal, France.

111 min.

November 21, 07:45 PM.

Elfriede For Jelinek, he language untied (2022)

Germany, Austria.

97 min.

November 22, 07:00 PM.

Italy, France, Germany.

109 min.

November 25, 05:45 PM.

Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, France.

108 min.

November 25, 03:30 PM.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions